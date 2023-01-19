Tyrrell Hatton Records Rare Round At Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship

Tyrrell Hatton shot an opening round of 72 at the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship which, on the surface, doesn’t seem to be anything noteworthy. However, his round was comprised of 18 straight pars.

The Englishman is bidding for his first victory on the DP World Tour since 2021 at Yas Links and after his rare opening round, it looks as though his drought may continue.

Phil Mickelson recorded a round in which he parred every hole at the American Express Championship in 2021, which was the first time he had achieved this feat in his career.

The most famous instance was, of course, Nick Faldo’s incredible final round at the 1987 Open Championship where he parred every hole – saving par from the bunker on seven, eight and ten – to win the first Major Championship of his career from Paul Azinger, who had to save par from a greenside bunker on 18 to force a playoff.

The record for most holes parred in a row goes to Harold Varner III however, who recorded a whopping 32 straight pars in a row. He shot an even par 71 in the opening round of the 2020 Waste Management Phoenix Open, before recording another 14 pars during his second to compile what is a record that surely won't be broken anytime soon.

Hatton will be hoping to grab a few early birdies when he gets his second round underway as he bids to shoehorn his way back into contention for another Rolex Series win.

The 31-year-old will be hoping to impress Ryder Cup captain Luke Donald this week as he aims to secure his third straight appearance at the biennial competition following a winning debut in 2018 and a defeat in 2021.