Two Major Champions Latest To Commit To The American Express

According to the Desert Sun, two-time PGA Championship winner Justin Thomas and current US Open champion Wyndham Clark are the latest duo to commit to The American Express tournament, which takes place at the end of the month.

Thomas has not competed in the tournament since his seventh-placed finish back in 2015, while Clark took part in the event last year, finishing T50.

The two additions add to an already impressive field for the PGA Tour's third event of the calendar year. Eight of the top 23 players in the Official World Golf Ranking are set to tee it up in California, with World No.1 Scottie Scheffler the most notable name along with Xander Schauffele and Patrick Cantlay.

The event will take place across three courses - the Stadium and Nicklaus Tournament courses at PGA West and La Quinta Country Club - with the prize pot set at $8.4million.

Jon Rahm won the tournament last year, with a one-shot victory over Davis Thompson, although the Spaniard is unable to defend his title since his big-money departure to LIV Golf.

For Thomas, the American Express will represent his first start of the calendar year, as he looks to bounce back from a disappointing 2023 season. The World No. 26 struggled for form and ultimately missed out on the end-of-season FedEx Cup playoffs.

Speaking recently at the PNC Championship in December, the 30-year-old was hopeful he could learn from the experience and get back to his best in 2024.

"I learned a lot this past season. The number one thing is things are never as bad as people make them out to be. At times I was just a couple putts, shots, swings, here and there away from at least having a chance of making a run in the Playoffs," Thomas said.

"But it's a fine line out here. Obviously, I did not have a very good year in terms of my standards, but it wasn't maybe at the -- where the results ended up. I think we both tried to do a better job of keeping it simple and playing golf but also keeping an eye on things that maybe got away from us."