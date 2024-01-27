PGA Tour Pros Linked With LIV Golf Commit To Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Tyrrell Hatton and Wyndham Clark, two high-profile names linked with a move to LIV Golf, have been confirmed in the field for the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

The PGA Tour's second signature event of the season takes place on the same week that LIV begins its third season in Mayakoba, Mexico.

Jon Rahm represents the biggest off-season signings for the Saudi-backed circuit but they have yet to announce their full roster along with the name and makeup of Rahm's reported new team.

According to numerous reports, Adrian Meronk is expected to join LIV in the coming days, with the four-time DP World Tour winner withdrawing from this week's Farmers Insurance, citing illness.

All 67 players eligible for the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am via one of these categories are committed:- Top 50 in 2022-23 FedExCup- Aon Next 10 (51-60 in the 2022-23 FedExCup Fall)- Race to Dubai (top finisher not otherwise exempt)- 2024 TOUR winners- Sponsor exemptions (*) pic.twitter.com/qR95qUksgqJanuary 26, 2024 See more

However, Hatton and Clark, who have also reportedly been approached by LIV to sign ahead of their season-opener, appear to be staying put, with both confirmed in the field for this week's PGA Tour event at Pebble Beach.

Hatton has confirmed he had been approached by LIV but said he was not actively looking to jump ship. “I’d say there’s several people who have had conversations," the Englishman said, speaking at the Dubai Desert Classic earlier in the month.

"I think that’s part and parcel of golf at the moment, but I’m quite happy playing the PGA Tour and DP World Tour.” Asked if he was staying put, Hatton replied: “As of right now, yeah.”

Clark has not addressed rumours linking him with a move to LIV. Should he leave, it would mean LIV have three of the four reigning men’s major champions.

LIV has also reportedly gone after Tommy Fleetwood and Nicolai Hojgaard in the off-season but both European Ryder Cuppers are said to have turned down the approach.