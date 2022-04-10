Trump Organisation Allowed To Keep Golf Course After NYC Case
The former President's company prevailed in the court case against New York City
A judge has ruled that the Trump Organisation can continue to operate a public golf course in the Bronx, rejecting the appeal of New York City against the former President’s company.
New York City authorities moved to cancel the organisation’s contract to operate the Trump Golf Links at Ferry Point Park just days after the riots in the US Capitol on January 6 last year, following Joe Biden's election victory.
Mayor Bill de Blasio said the decision to terminate the contract was initially taken because Mr Trump had incited violence in denying the validity of the 2020 election result, which led to hordes of his loyal supporters storming the Washington building in an effort to get the outcome overturned.
Lawyers for NYC also argued that the Trump Organisation had failed in its obligation to maintain a course that is of “first-class, tournament quality.”
On Friday, Judge Debra James, who was presiding over the case, sided with Donald Trump’s company, ruling that there was nothing in the contract that required the Bronx course to attract pro events. James also agreed that city representatives hadn’t given valid legal reasons to prove that there had been a breach.
Amanda Miller, a spokeswoman for the Trump Organisation, welcomed the decision and said the city’s attempts to terminate the Ferry Point contract were “nothing more than a political vendetta.”
“This is not just a win for the Trump Organisation, this is a win for justice, for the people of the City of New York, and for the hundreds of our hard-working employees at Ferry Point,” she added.
New York City’s Law Department said it was “disappointed” and added that it would be reviewing its options.
Following the attacks on the Capitol, the PGA of America voted to change the venue of the 2022 PGA Championship, which had been due to take place at the Trump National Golf Club Bedminster. In a statement, Jim Richerson, the PGA of America president, said it would be “detrimental” to the brand.
Donald Trump was spotted recently making a hole-in-one alongside Ernie Els at a golf course in Georgia.
A lifelong golf fan, Andy graduated in 2019 with a degree in Sports Journalism and got his first role in the industry as the Instruction Editor for National Club Golfer. From there, he went on to enjoy a spell freelancing for Stats Perform producing football reports, and then for RacingNews365 covering Formula 1. However, he couldn't turn down the opportunity to get back into the sport he grew up watching and playing and now covers a mixture of equipment, instruction and news for Golf Monthly's website and print title.
Andy took up the game at the age of seven and even harboured ambitions of a career in the professional ranks for a spell. That didn’t pan out, but he still enjoys his weekend golf at Royal Troon and holds a handicap of 1. As a side note, he's made five holes-in-one and could quite possibly be Retief Goosen’s biggest fan.
As well as the above, some of Andy's work has featured on websites such as goal.com, dailyrecord.co.uk, and theopen.com.
