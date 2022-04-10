Trump Organisation Allowed To Keep Golf Course After NYC Case

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

A judge has ruled that the Trump Organisation can continue to operate a public golf course in the Bronx, rejecting the appeal of New York City against the former President’s company.

New York City authorities moved to cancel the organisation’s contract to operate the Trump Golf Links at Ferry Point Park just days after the riots in the US Capitol on January 6 last year, following Joe Biden's election victory.

Mayor Bill de Blasio said the decision to terminate the contract was initially taken because Mr Trump had incited violence in denying the validity of the 2020 election result, which led to hordes of his loyal supporters storming the Washington building in an effort to get the outcome overturned.

Lawyers for NYC also argued that the Trump Organisation had failed in its obligation to maintain a course that is of “first-class, tournament quality.”

On Friday, Judge Debra James, who was presiding over the case, sided with Donald Trump’s company, ruling that there was nothing in the contract that required the Bronx course to attract pro events. James also agreed that city representatives hadn’t given valid legal reasons to prove that there had been a breach.

Amanda Miller, a spokeswoman for the Trump Organisation, welcomed the decision and said the city’s attempts to terminate the Ferry Point contract were “nothing more than a political vendetta.”

“This is not just a win for the Trump Organisation, this is a win for justice, for the people of the City of New York, and for the hundreds of our hard-working employees at Ferry Point,” she added.

New York City’s Law Department said it was “disappointed” and added that it would be reviewing its options.

Following the attacks on the Capitol, the PGA of America voted to change the venue of the 2022 PGA Championship, which had been due to take place at the Trump National Golf Club Bedminster. In a statement, Jim Richerson, the PGA of America president, said it would be “detrimental” to the brand.

Donald Trump was spotted recently making a hole-in-one alongside Ernie Els at a golf course in Georgia.