Tour Pro Triples Career Earnings After Strong PIF Saudi Ladies International Showing
Annabell Fuller produced the best finish of her professional career, with her third place result at the PIF Saudi Ladies International more than tripling her season earnings from 2024
One good tournament can change a player's career and, in the case of Annabell Fuller, that's exactly what happened at the PIF Saudi Ladies International.
Turning professional just over a year ago, the former English Women's Open Amateur Stroke Play champion secured a Ladies European Tour card in 2024.
Finishing 78th in the money list, securing $78,000 in the process, Fuller was looking to go better in 2025 and continue her strong start to her season after a sixth place finish at the Lalla Meryem Cup last week.
Being held at Riyadh Golf Club, Fuller sat in a share of second going into the final day of the PIF Saudi Ladies International, but a disappointing start on Saturday meant she dropped well back of eventual winner Jeeno Thitikul.
However, the 22-year-old dug deep on the back nine and, despite a three-over front nine, made five birdies over her final nine holes, including back-to-back gains at the 17th and 18th, securing a very important payday in the process.
Holing a 20-footer at the last, Fuller went from a five way share of third into a solo third, which equated to around a $100,000 gain, as the Englishwoman claimed a $270,000 cheque.
Final day finessing for Fuller 💪#ExcitementIsOurGame pic.twitter.com/mKojJybgbuFebruary 15, 2025
Amazingly, the winnings are around $190,000 more than her whole 2024 season, and a big factor as Fuller looks to continue and grow her career on the Ladies European Tour.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
In securing third place, Fuller has made it back-to-back top 10s and, following her one-under 71, she stated: "I was saying to my parents last week, this kind of tournament is life-changing. Golf isn’t cheap, and neither is traveling, so having the opportunity to earn at this level is huge. It really helps make a career in the game more sustainable.
"It was awesome to play next to her (Thitikul) and watch her game, she’s so good. Even when she made a mistake, seeing how she recovered was incredible. Her short game is just next level, and she always managed to get out of tough spots so well. For me, it's a huge confidence boost to have two strong weeks back-to-back."
Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover weekend news and social media, as well as help look after Golf Monthly’s many buyers’ guides and equipment reviews.
Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round came in 2016, where he shot a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine holes. He currently plays at Witney Lakes in Oxfordshire and his favourite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.
Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?
Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°
Fairway Wood: TaylorMade Rocketballz Stage 2, 15°, 19°
Hybrid: Adams Super Hybrid, 22°
Irons: Mizuno MP54, 5-PW
Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°
Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero
Ball: Titleist Pro V1x
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
-
Adam Hadwin's Wife Teases Star With Hilarious Valentine's Day Card After Genesis Invitational Missed Cut
Adam Hadwin's wife Jessica found inspiration from his poor first round at the Genesis Invitational with a hilarious Valentine's Day card
By Mike Hall Published
-
Xander Schauffele Reveals When He Hopes To Return After Spell Out With Rib Injury
The World No.2 hopes to return to action in early March with the Arnold Palmer Invitational following a spell out with a rib injury
By Mike Hall Published
-
Jeeno Thitikul Continues Fine Run Of Form After PIF Saudi Ladies International Win
The Thai star won by four at Riyadh Golf Club to take the $650,000 first prize and continue a brilliant run of form
By Mike Hall Published
-
PIF Saudi Ladies International Prize Money Payout 2025
A field of 112 competes for one of the largest purses of the season at Riyadh Golf Club, and there’s a big change to the format for the 2025 edition
By Mike Hall Published
-
‘It’s A Lose Lose Situation’ - Graeme McDowell Suggests Simple Way To End Slow Play
According to reports, rounds at the LPGA Tour’s Founders Cup never surpassed 4.5 hours, which prompted Graeme McDowell to suggest an easy way to combat slow play
By Matt Cradock Published
-
‘It’s The Impact That We Can Make And Kind Of Disrupt The Golfing World A Little Bit More In A Positive Way To Empower Women’ - Suzann Pettersen Launches New Agency
The two-time Major winner has announced the launch of VOXA, a talent management company 'focused on advancing the impact and value of the world’s best female athletes'
By Matt Cradock Published
-
Yealimi Noh Claims Maiden LPGA Tour Title At Founders Cup
The 23-year-old held off two-time Major winner Jin-Young Ko in an epic final round tussle to secure a maiden LPGA Tour title at the Founders Cup
By Matt Cradock Published
-
'Finally' - Nelly Korda 'Excited' By LPGA Tour's New Slow Play Crackdown
The World No.1 is in support for the LPGA Tour's new policy to fine players money and shots for going over their allotted time
By Elliott Heath Published
-
Defending Champion Lottie Woad Included As Augusta National Women's Amateur 2025 Field Confirmed
Each of the top-50 eligible players have accepted invitations to compete, with the final round taking place at Augusta National the week before the 89th Masters
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
LPGA Tour To Crack Down On Slow Play After Charley Hull And Nelly Korda Comments
The LPGA Tour has announced a number of measures to combat slow play, with the circuit set to enforce more penalties on those who don't follow the guidelines
By Matt Cradock Published