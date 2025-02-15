Tour Pro Triples Career Earnings After Strong PIF Saudi Ladies International Showing

Annabell Fuller produced the best finish of her professional career, with her third place result at the PIF Saudi Ladies International more than tripling her season earnings from 2024

Annabell Fuller watches her tee shot
(Image credit:  Mark Runnacles/LET)
Matt Cradock
By
published

One good tournament can change a player's career and, in the case of Annabell Fuller, that's exactly what happened at the PIF Saudi Ladies International.

Turning professional just over a year ago, the former English Women's Open Amateur Stroke Play champion secured a Ladies European Tour card in 2024.

Finishing 78th in the money list, securing $78,000 in the process, Fuller was looking to go better in 2025 and continue her strong start to her season after a sixth place finish at the Lalla Meryem Cup last week.

Annabell Fuller strikes a fairway wood and watches its flight

Fuller also claimed a sixth place finish at the Lalla Meryem Cup last week

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Being held at Riyadh Golf Club, Fuller sat in a share of second going into the final day of the PIF Saudi Ladies International, but a disappointing start on Saturday meant she dropped well back of eventual winner Jeeno Thitikul.

However, the 22-year-old dug deep on the back nine and, despite a three-over front nine, made five birdies over her final nine holes, including back-to-back gains at the 17th and 18th, securing a very important payday in the process.

Holing a 20-footer at the last, Fuller went from a five way share of third into a solo third, which equated to around a $100,000 gain, as the Englishwoman claimed a $270,000 cheque.

Amazingly, the winnings are around $190,000 more than her whole 2024 season, and a big factor as Fuller looks to continue and grow her career on the Ladies European Tour.

In securing third place, Fuller has made it back-to-back top 10s and, following her one-under 71, she stated: "I was saying to my parents last week, this kind of tournament is life-changing. Golf isn’t cheap, and neither is traveling, so having the opportunity to earn at this level is huge. It really helps make a career in the game more sustainable.

"It was awesome to play next to her (Thitikul) and watch her game, she’s so good. Even when she made a mistake, seeing how she recovered was incredible. Her short game is just next level, and she always managed to get out of tough spots so well. For me, it's a huge confidence boost to have two strong weeks back-to-back."

