Tour Pro Says Spieth And Thomas Have ‘Zero Chance’ Against McIlroy And Fleetwood

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

On Friday, Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas were just two of the players to secure points in the American side at the Ryder Cup, with the good friends managing a tie against Viktor Hovland and Tyrrell Hatton.

It had been a tight game throughout, with the score never going higher than 2-up. However, at the end of the day, the European pair of Hovland and Hatton managed to fight back and secure a halve, with Thomas somewhat carrying the pairing over the majority of the back nine.

It was clear that Spieth was struggling with his game and the 30-year-old did not contribute a score for the final five holes. Now, with the news of Saturday's foursomes pairings, Thomas and Spieth are set to combine in the opening match, which has caused one professional player to react on social media.

Foursomes I’m saying they’ve got zero chance unless the have some pasta tonight lathered in some fairway finder sauce.September 29, 2023 See more

Eddie Pepperell, who had been watching the action from home, responded to a video from No Laying Up on X/Twitter, which included Thomas and Spieth, commenting: "Foursomes I’m saying they’ve got zero chance unless they have some pasta tonight lathered in some fairway finder sauce."

Throughout the round, especially in the later stages, Spieth was seen being rather wayward with his tee shots and, in an alternative format like foursomes, that could be an issue when it comes to having to hit from your partner's drives. This was something that Pepperell pinpointed, as he later added the zero chance claim is due to "Spieth’s driving."

Despite claiming that Spieth and Thomas had "zero chance", Pepperell was praising of Thomas's performance, with the Englishman later tweeting: "Seriously clutch from Justin Thomas. He barely had a partner this afternoon, and with all the s**t flung his way, he delivers the first points for the US. The man has a big heart."

Along with Thomas and Spieth, Pepperell also hoped that Ludvig Aberg and Tommy Fleetwood will play 36 holes on Saturday, with the Englishman also suggesting that Sepp Straka could play both sessions if he performs well in the morning.

Either way, Team USA will need a big shift on Saturday, especially as only six of their players secured points on Friday, and they weren't even full points. This is the first time an American side hasn't won a match in a day of Ryder Cup play.

Thomas and Spieth head out first against Rory McIlroy and Tommy Fleetwood, with European captain, Luke Donald, opting for the same foursomes pairings from Friday morning. Zach Johnson, the US captain, has also opted for the same pairings in Xander Schauffele & Patrick Cantlay and Max Homa & Brian Harman, with Brooks Koepka joining up with Scottie Scheffler.