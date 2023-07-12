'It's Done' - Spieth And Thomas To Become Minority Owners Of Leeds United
The American duo are part of the takeover of Leeds United by 49ers Enterprises
Jordan Spieth has confirmed that he and Justin Thomas are minority owners of Leeds United as part of 49ers Enterprises' takeover of the Yorkshire club.
The American investment group agreed a deal last month to take control of Leeds from Andrea Radrizzani, with Spieth already looking forward to supporting from afar as the club tries to gain immediate promotion back to the Premier League.
Jordan Spieth confirms he is an investor in Leeds United with Justin Thomas 🔵🟡 pic.twitter.com/fScypiN68NJuly 12, 2023
"Relegation wasn't ideal but then we got involved with the 49ers Group, who were purchasing a larger share to own Leeds United and then do the stuff they do everywhere else they've touched and thought it would be a really cool opportunity," Spieth told Sky Sports at the Scottish Open.
"It's a big city, a historic club, a great venue, Elland Road, and then once you start to look into it, it was, 'Man, this could be really exciting'. Then with relegation they were able to renegotiate and then we got to decide if we wanted to do it or not, and it was never really a decision, we wanted to do it, it just ended up being possibly a better deal as long as they can get promoted here soon.
"We're just watching but I'm really excited to have a team I'm emotionally invested in. I've watched Premier League soccer for the last few years pretty intently. It'll be Championship soccer now and then hopefully Premier League very soon."
Spieth also gave an update on the deal itself, which has yet to be confirmed amid EFL checks, adding: "It's done. Myself and Justin are involved in a very, very minority stake but within the bigger 49ers organisation that somehow figure out a way to beat my [Dallas] Cowboys every single year anyway so if you can't beat 'em, join 'em."
As for Rickie Fowler, who pulled out of the deal, Spieth said: "I think he decided once they were relegated against it."
A lifelong golf fan, Andy graduated in 2019 with a degree in Sports Journalism and got his first role in the industry as the Instruction Editor for National Club Golfer. From there, he went on to enjoy a spell freelancing for Stats Perform producing football reports, and then for RacingNews365 covering Formula 1. However, he couldn't turn down the opportunity to get back into the sport he grew up watching and playing and now covers a mixture of equipment, instruction and news for Golf Monthly's website and print title.
Andy took up the game at the age of seven and even harboured ambitions of a career in the professional ranks for a spell. That didn’t pan out, but he still enjoys his weekend golf at Royal Troon and holds a scratch handicap. As a side note, he's made five holes-in-one and could quite possibly be Retief Goosen’s biggest fan.
As well as the above, some of Andy's work has featured on websites such as goal.com, dailyrecord.co.uk, and theopen.com.
