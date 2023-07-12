'It's Done' - Spieth And Thomas To Become Minority Owners Of Leeds United

Jordan Spieth has confirmed that he and Justin Thomas are minority owners of Leeds United as part of 49ers Enterprises' takeover of the Yorkshire club.

The American investment group agreed a deal last month to take control of Leeds from Andrea Radrizzani, with Spieth already looking forward to supporting from afar as the club tries to gain immediate promotion back to the Premier League.

Jordan Spieth confirms he is an investor in Leeds United with Justin Thomas 🔵🟡 pic.twitter.com/fScypiN68NJuly 12, 2023 See more

"Relegation wasn't ideal but then we got involved with the 49ers Group, who were purchasing a larger share to own Leeds United and then do the stuff they do everywhere else they've touched and thought it would be a really cool opportunity," Spieth told Sky Sports at the Scottish Open.

"It's a big city, a historic club, a great venue, Elland Road, and then once you start to look into it, it was, 'Man, this could be really exciting'. Then with relegation they were able to renegotiate and then we got to decide if we wanted to do it or not, and it was never really a decision, we wanted to do it, it just ended up being possibly a better deal as long as they can get promoted here soon.

"We're just watching but I'm really excited to have a team I'm emotionally invested in. I've watched Premier League soccer for the last few years pretty intently. It'll be Championship soccer now and then hopefully Premier League very soon."

Spieth also gave an update on the deal itself, which has yet to be confirmed amid EFL checks, adding: "It's done. Myself and Justin are involved in a very, very minority stake but within the bigger 49ers organisation that somehow figure out a way to beat my [Dallas] Cowboys every single year anyway so if you can't beat 'em, join 'em."

As for Rickie Fowler, who pulled out of the deal, Spieth said: "I think he decided once they were relegated against it."