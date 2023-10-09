Tour Pro Misses Out On PGA Tour Card In Bizarre And Cruel Fashion
Shad Tuten was on course to grab one of the 30 PGA Tour cards on offer, before a moment on the 15th hole changed everything
Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
The Korn Ferry Tour Championship is one of the most stressful, but exciting, tournaments for those playing, with a spot on the PGA Tour for 2023-24 the prize for the top 30 who finish inside the Korn Ferry Tour's Points List.
Throughout the final day on Sunday, we were met with huge moments of drama, such as Rafael Campos thinking he had missed out on a card after a short missed putt on the 18th, before the Puerto Rican somehow managed to slip back inside the required 30.
That was just one moment of drama, but it was nothing compared to Shad Tuten who, following the completion of the final round, thought he was inside the magic number, with the American sitting 30th. However, he was informed of a moment on the 15th hole which, once reviewed, changed his position from 30th to 32nd, two spots outside the top 30.
Shad Tuten was assessed a two-stroke penalty on hole No. 15 under preferred lies local rule E-3, turning a 2-over 74 into a 4-over 76. Tuten also fell from projected No. 30 on the Korn Ferry Tour Points List to No. 32.Chief referee Jim Duncan provided context on the ruling. pic.twitter.com/a5qXcqJLFCOctober 8, 2023
What was the moment you may ask? Well, playing the par 5 15th, Tuten's tee shot found the rough and, unable to go for the green, he laid back to his favourite distance on the fairway.
Because of the weather in Indiana, lift, clean and place conditions had been in play and, after cleaning his golf ball, the 31-year-old placed the ball back on to the fairway. Currently, there's no issue here, but that was about to change when, after putting his ball back down, it would move ever so slightly forward. As a result, he then picked the ball back up and placed it again, only this time a few inches to the right.
According to the Korn Ferry Tour VP of rules, competitions and administration, Jim Duncan, the local rule required that a player whose ball moves after being placed must replace the ball on the same spot. Speaking after the round, Duncan stated: “Then if it won’t stay at rest, that’s when you find the nearest place that you do, just like any other rule that requires placing. When he did not try to place that ball right back on the same spot (Rule 14.2e), that’s when he was under penalty, two shots for playing from the wrong place.”
The 'incident' meant that Tuten's birdie was crossed out and made into a bogey, which consequently dropped the American from T19 to T28 on the leaderboard and from 30th to 32nd in the Points List standings. Had he remained in a tie for 19th, he would have secured his first PGA Tour card.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Tips on how to play better, latest equipment reviews, interviews with the biggest names and more.
Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover weekend news and social media, as well as help look after Golf Monthly’s many buyers’ guides and equipment reviews.
Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round came in 2016, where he shot a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine holes. He currently plays at Witney Lakes in Oxfordshire and his favourite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.
Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?
Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°
Fairway Wood: TaylorMade Rocketballz Stage 2, 15°, 19°
Hybrid: Adams Super Hybrid, 22°
Irons: Mizuno MP54, 5-PW
Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°
Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero
Ball: Titleist Pro V1x
-
-
Luke List Denies Ryder Cup Hero Ludvig Åberg A First PGA Tour Victory
The American drops a huge putt Ryder Cup style to deny Rome hero Ludvig Åberg at the Sanderson Farms Championship
By Michael Weston Published
-
The Stunning Golf Courses in Benidorm
Hotel Meliá Villaitana is home to two golf courses and ample facilities including luxurious rooms, world-class spa facilities, and gourmet dining
By Golf Monthly Published