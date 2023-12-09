Tour Player Urges PGA Tour And DP World Tour To Create 'Truly Global' Product After Jon Rahm's LIV Departure

Eddie Pepperell has urged the PGA Tour and DP World Tour to use Jon Rahm's shock departure for LIV Golf as a springboard to create a "truly global" professional golf product.

Rahm, the defending Masters champion has become arguably the highest-profile name to join the 54-hole circuit after he penned a deal believed to be worth at least $300 million.

It comes just days before Tour commissioner Jay Monahan and PIF governor Yasir Al-Rumayyan are scheduled to meet for the latest round of crunch talks as both parties look to strike a merger deal before the self-imposed December 31 deadline.

Rumours are already circulating that more high-profile names may be joining Rahm, with Tony Finau the latest to be linked. Faced with that threat, DP World Tour player Pepperell believes the PGA Tour must act quickly to create an improved - and more global - tour to attract fans and stave off more departures.

“This signing, in my opinion, should be the biggest shock yet to the PGA Tour. They have an opportunity to think outside the box and create something truly global in nature," the Englishman said on X/Twitter.

“Irrespective of LIV, there is still plentiful talent playing on the PGA Tour and DP World Tour whereby if they look to expand their vision and create a truly global tour, one that both encourages participation from global players and one that travels to all corners of the world performing, then I still believe it can create something far more valuable than LIV ever will.

“This is as much a plea as anything else to the powers that be to now look at a full consolidation, bring it all (PGA Tour and DP World Tour) together and create something different. We need open minds and top US-based players (especially) to embrace this opportunity.”

At present, PGA Tour events are almost exclusively held in the United States, while DP World Tour events often struggle with a lack of star power in their global events.

Jon Rahm's big-money move to LIV was confirmed earlier this week (Image credit: LIV Golf)

LIV meanwhile, will play at least six of their 14 events next year outside of America. Despite his appreciation for the Spaniard, however, Pepperell won't be one of those tuning in to watch him in action.

"Nobody is a bigger Jon Rahm fan than me. I think he’s the best talent since Rory, and I believe he is smart, considered and thoughtful," he added. “Ultimately, as a fan of traditional golf, I’m gutted he’s gone to LIV. That being said, I certainly won’t follow his progress on LIV."