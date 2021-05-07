The R&A has revealed a stunning Seve sand art tribute to the five-time Major-winning Spaniard

Seve Sand Art Revealed By The R&A 10 Years On From His Passing

The R&A is paying tribute to Seve Ballesteros in a number of ways to mark 10 years since the great Spaniard’s death.

One of those is with a spectacular piece of sand art just yards from the Royal and Ancient Golf Club of St Andrews clubhouse and first tee.

As well as the stunning sand art, the R&A is also paying tribute to the three-time Open-winning Spaniard with a feature-length documentary film, a David Cannon published photobook, and an 18-month exhibition at the British Golf Museum in St Andrews.

Seve first won the Open Championship at Royal Lytham and St Annes in 1979, before going to lift the Claret Jug twice more at St Andrews in 1984 and then Lytham again in 1988.

Ballesteros also won two Masters titles and holds the record for European Tour victories with 50.

Seve also spent 61 weeks as World No.1 and played for Team Europe in the Ryder Cup eight times, including in 1985 at The Belfry when Europe won the Ryder Cup for the first time.

The Spaniard also captained Europe at Valderrama in 1997, when his side defeated Tom Kite’s US Team 14.5-13.5.

Martin Slumbers, Chief Executive of The R&A, said, “Seve always was the supreme showman and he played a huge part in deepening my love of golf.

“I hope that fans will truly enjoy these wonderful tributes that tell the story of this charismatic, flamboyant and inspirational golfer.

“Seve’s iconic celebration after holing the putt on the 18th at St Andrews in 1984 is one memory that always sticks out in my mind.”