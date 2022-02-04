Rory McIlroy Schedule 2022 - When Is Rory Playing Next?
Rory McIlroy is one of the most popular players on tour and fans can keep up to date with his schedule and results here.
The Northern Irishman now lives in Florida with his wife Erica and daughter Poppy so tends to play mainly on the PGA Tour but remains a member of the DP World Tour, kicking his 2022 off at the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship and Dubai Desert Classic. At the latter, McIlroy had a chance to win until a final-hole disaster sunk his chances.
In 2021, the four-time major champion experienced a slump in form, during which he missed the cut at the Players Championship and The Masters, before performing well below his best at the Ryder Cup as Europe fell to a record-breaking 19-9 defeat. Despite this, he still won twice on the PGA Tour in 2021, taking his tally of titles to 20 and reminding everyone that a below-par McIlroy is still a forced to be reckoned with.
As for this year, the 32-year-old has committed to the Genesis Open, the Bay Hill Invitational and the Players Championship before getting his eighth bid to complete the career grand slam underway at Augusta National.
He recently added the Travelers Championship to his schedule and revealed he has yet to make a decision on whether to play the Irish Open, saying: "I haven’t made my decision yet [on the Irish Open]. I know I’m playing a lot of golf in the States around that time of year - Memorial, Canada, US Open, Travelers.”
One tournament he appears likely to miss is the Scottish Open, with the Northern Irishman admitting it affected his preparation for The Open at Royal St George's last year.
“The last two times I’ve played I just haven’t played well and, though it’s a good week in terms of you stay on site and I’ve enjoyed it, I just haven’t got what I have been looking for in a way,” he told The Scotsman.
“It gives you competitive rounds before The Open, but I went [to The Open] with more questions than answers.”
Rory McIlroy schedule and results 2022
January 20-23: Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship (Yas Links), T12
January 27-30: Dubai Desert Classic (Emirates), 3rd
February 17-20: Genesis Open (Riviera CC)
March 3-6: Arnold Palmer Invitational (Bay Hill)
March 10-13: The Players Championship (TPC Sawgrass)
April 7-10: The Masters (Augusta National)
May 19-22: PGA Championship (Southern Hills)
June 2-5: The Memorial Tournament (Muirfield Village)
June 9-12: Canadian Open (St George’s)
June 16-19: US Open (The Country Club)
June 23-26: Travelers Championship (TPC River Highlands)
July 14-17: The Open (St Andrews)
August 11-14: FedEx St. Jude Championship (TPC Southwind)
August 18-21: BMW Championship (Wilmington CC)
August 25-28: Tour Championship (East Lake)
Rory McIlroy schedule and results 2021
Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship (Abu Dhabi GC), 3rd
Farmers Insurance Open (Torrey Pines), T16
Waste Management Phoenix Open (TPC Scottsdale), T13
Genesis Invitational (Riviera CC), MC
WGC-Workday Championship (The Concession), T6
Arnold Palmer Invitational (Bay Hill), T10
The Players Championship (TPC Sawgrass), MC
WGC-Dell Match Play (Austin CC), T28
The Masters (Augusta National), MC
Wells Fargo Championship (Quail Hollow), WON
PGA Championship (Kiawah Island), T49
The Memorial (Muirfield Village), T18
US Open (Torrey Pines), T7
DDF Irish Open (Mount Juliet), T59
Abrdn Scottish Open (Renaissance), MC
The Open (Royal St George’s), T46
Olympic Games (Kasumigaseki), T4
WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational (TPC Southwind), T12
The Northern Trust (Liberty National), T43
BMW Championship (Caves Valley), 4th
Tour Championship (East Lake), 14th
Ryder Cup (Whistling Straits), LOST
The CJ Cup (Summit), WON
DP World Tour Championship (Jumeirah), T6
Hero World Challenge (Albany), 18th
