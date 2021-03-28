Professionals React To “Ridiculous” Slow Play At WGC-Match Play

Matt Kuchar and Scottie Scheffler's match took over four hours to complete at the WGC-Match Play.

Professionals Call Out “Ridiculous” Slow Play At WGC-Match Play

Slow play was a hot topic once again as Matt Kuchar and Scottie Scheffler’s match took over four hours to complete as a two-ball.

Whilst the match was going on, current and ex-professionals took to Twitter to voice their anger at the slow play that was being televised.

Colin Montgomerie showed his disgust, tweeting: ‘100% agree @ewanmurray77 @SkySportsGolf @DellMatchPlay pace of play ridiculous. No one in front of them. Green reading books, lining up the lines on the ball. Really annoying me. And Matchplay is the fastest form of golf. Something has to be done #slowplay

“All four have their yardage books out. They’ve played the hole with practice 9 times this week. Stood there for two minutes doing nothing! Slow play needs to be penalised @SkySportsGolf @ewanmurray77 #slowplayruiningthegame

Other professionals voiced their views too, with Catriona Matthew calling it ‘Pathetic’ and Tony Johnstone tweeting ‘Bloody glacial! I’ve turned it off.’

It wasn’t just the golf stars who were showing their anger. Sky Sports reporter and presenter Jamie Weir tweeted: If you already thought PGA Tour golf was slow from watching strokeplay tournaments every weekend, nothing exposes just how truly glacial it is when there are literally only two players on the course. No hiding place. This last half hour has been unbearable.”

Scheffler managed to win the match against Kuchar, with a birdie at the 17th hole proving to be a costly blow as he produced a 1-up victory.