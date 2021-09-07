We round up a huge week in the world of golf, featuring Europe's Solheim Cup triumph and the FedEx Cup conclusion

Podcast: Solheim Cup Overshadows FedEx Cup Failings

On the podcast this week Dan and Elliott look back on Team Europe’s sensational Solheim Cup and all the big stories from Inverness.

We also discuss the FedEx Cup and whether the format needs to change plus ask if money is ruining the game. There’s also an interview with Golf Pairs MD Ross Forno, Ryder Cup picks and our Wentworth preview. Enjoy!

Listen below:

