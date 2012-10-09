McGinley not looking for commitment

With British bookmakers William Hill, Paul McGinley is 10/11 favourite to be appointed Europe's 2014 Ryder Cup captain in the new year, although McGinley, who served as vice captain to Jose Maria Olazabal last week at Medinah, is trying desperately not to tempt fate.

"We will just have to wait and see," said the Irishman at the 2012 Alfred Dunhill inks Championship. "As my caddie Jimmy [Rae] says in his Scottish tone: ‘What's meant for you won't pass you by'."

Peter Hanson, a member of the 2012 European team, has endorsed McGinley for he post, and while McGinley's countryman Padraig Harrington hopes McGinley captains in 2014 and Darren Clarke in 2016, Harrington believes "the inside rack is edging for Darren."

"I don't want to commit myself to anything," added McGinley. "I don't want to put myself out there. I have played my part and I have been a vice captain like the other three guys, and now we'll just wait and see what happens.

"It's not right for me to promote my cause. It is important for me to step away from it now and not to get caught up in anything, and focus on my golf."

As for Clarke, the Northern Irishman has shown even greater determination han McGinley to avoid the subject this week at the Dunhill Links. On Thursday, Clarke refused to answer any questions at all, and this afternoon after his round at Kingsbarns he said: "You have to be asked to be the Ryder Cup captain, and I'm not going to pre-suppose anything."

It will be a long wait until January for the European Ryder Cup Board's decision.

