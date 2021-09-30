MacIntyre “Fully Expecting” To Make Ryder Cup Debut In 2023

Robert MacIntyre has already set his sights on a debut Ryder Cup appearance in two years' time

After getting over the disappointment of missing out on a Ryder Cup spot this year, Robert MacIntyre is “fully expecting” to make his debut appearance when the biennial contest returns to Europe in 2023.

The 25-year-old Scot had put himself in contention for a place on Padraig Harrington’s team with strong performances at The Open and then the WGC-FedEx St Jude Invitational, but his case for a wildcard pick was derailed with a string of three missed cuts concluding at the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth.

Europe suffered a crushing defeat at Whistling Straits and MacIntyre is determined to be part of the effort to reclaim the famous golf trophy.

“I don’t know what’s going to happen from here to Rome but that is high on my list,” he said.

“Now I’ve got two years to achieve it, and just turned 25. This year I was close but I was also trying to achieve other things.

“As much as I was trying to get on the Ryder Cup Team, golf is an individual sport, and for me I was trying to get my PGA Tour card, and that’s what’s best for my career.

“But no, Rome is top of the list. Come the start of next season, there’s going to be goals set, and I’m 100 per cent sure that Rome is going to be top of the list for a two-year goal.”

It’s a target MacIntyre expects to meet and the Oban native wouldn’t be surprised if there is more than one Scottish representative suiting up in European colours for the first time since 1999 when Paul Lawrie and Colin Montgomerie were on the same side.

“I personally think that there will be at least one of us [Scottish players], if not two, maybe three of us,” he added.

“We have got the guys, we have got the support around us. I’m not just saying that because there’s three of us in the same management team.

“But you see the results. The results speak for themselves. Calum [Hill] is on a trend that’s rocking. Grant [Forrest] is obviously in great form.

“And then there’s me, as well, and I’m fully expecting to be there in two years’ time and we support each other as much as we can.

“If someone is doing well — you seen Grant won Calum just missed out, there was a celebration on the green, even though Calum is disappointed. We’re all behind each other, pushing each other.”