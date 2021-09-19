Half of Team USA's Ryder Cup side will be made up of rookies, with Ian Poulter warning that the event will be something they've never experienced before.

Poulter On US Rookies – “They’re Going To Feel Something Different, Something They’ve Never Experienced Before.”

Ian Poulter is one of the Ryder Cups most formidable players, with a record so good that he has been given the nickname ‘The Postman,’ due to his ability to deliver at the most pressurised moments.

With 14 wins, 6 losses and 2 halves on his record, Poulter will once again hope to play a pivotal part in Team Europe’s effort to retain the trophy.

As the Ryder Cup gets nearer and nearer, the 45-year-old has laid down a marker to the US team, particularly the six rookies that have made it into Team USA.

Although they may be rookies, Collin Morikawa is a two-time major winner, Xander Schauffele is the Olympic champion and Patrick Cantlay just recently won the FedEx Cup, proving that they can perform on the big stage.

“Six is a lot and they’re going to find there’s a different dynamic there of standing on the first tee at a Ryder Cup,” Poulter said.

“They’re very capable players. They’ve all won a big tournament and it’s not that they’re going to be overly intimidated, but they’re going to feel something different, something they’ve never experienced before.

“Does that work in their favour against a more experienced team that we have? We don’t know right? We can only second guess it at the minute.

“All 12 of their team are in the top 21 in the world and they have eight of the world’s top 10. They have a strong team on paper but it’s match play and any player on his day can beat any player. And that’s all we need to do.

“Match play gives up some of the most incredible results that we’ve seen and we will see it again in a week’s time. You always see shock results. This will be no different.”

Along with the six American rookies, Team Europe will have former Open champion, Shane Lowry, Viktor Hovland and Austrian history maker, Bernd Wiesberger, making their debuts at Whistling Straits.