The 29-year-old took to Twitter to voice his displeasure at the constant early morning tee times

Byeong-Hun An’s Early Tee-Time Twitter Rant Gets PGA Tour’s Attention

In a bizarre string of tweets, Byeong-Hun An let his feelings be known after he was drawn in the first game off at 6.45am on Thursday morning at this week’s Rocket Mortgage Classic.

Dating back to the Valspar Championship, An has now been in the opening group four times in his last seven starts on the PGA Tour and he made no attempts to hide his frustration.

Related: Rocket Mortgage Classic betting tips

“Never asked for it and I f****** hate it,” the 29-year-old tweeted before taking it down.

Even using a slightly wider sample the outlook is bleak. In the last 10 events, the South Korean has had a round one or two tee time before 8am on seven occasions.

Unsurprisingly, the outburst drew some criticism from people who are of the opinion that the 29-year-old should just be grateful to be playing golf for a living, no matter how early the wake-up call is. And while they may have a point, which An acknowledged, his retort was equally pertinent.

Another theory was that it was a tactical move by the tour to ensure An’s home supporters could watch him play for as long as possible each week.

Perhaps, as the South Korean mentioned, winning is the answer to his problems. The current World No. 141 is yet to record a victory on the PGA Tour, with his greatest triumph to date coming at the European Tour’s flagship event in 2015, the BMW Championship at Wentworth.

However, despite the barren run on American soil, An’s case did catch the attention of PGA Tour officials, who “looked into the tee times” and will seemingly try to make amends.

Player power is alive and well on the PGA Tour.

The South Korean plays alongside Doc Redman and Brandon Hagy in the opening two rounds, and after a somewhat successful Twitter campaign on the eve of the tournament, An called it a night… early.