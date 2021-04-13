The two brands have joined forces to create one of the UK's most advanced practice facilities

Toptracer Announces Multi-Year Partnership With The Belfry

Toptracer has joined forces with one of the most iconic venues in Britain, The Belfry. The multi-year deal will see a unique blend of Toptracer range products installed on-site at the Warwickshire-based club, making it one of the most advanced practice facilities in the country.

In total, 34 bays will be kitted out in the covered range, while outside, elements of the new Toptracer Range Mobile solution will feature.

The two brands will also work together to create new and innovative ways for golfers around the world to enjoy ‘The Belfry Experience’, with the famous Brabazon course mapped out and coming soon to ‘virtual mode’ at more than 400 worldwide venues.

“We are delighted to be working with Toptracer and are looking forward to relaunching our upgraded academy in April,” said Chris Reeve, Golf Director at The Belfry.

“We’ve reviewed all technology options and identified Toptracer as the optimal game-changer for us.”

For those unaware, Toptracer provides the software that tracks the ball flights of the best players in the world, something which has transformed the viewing experience for golf fans.

If only it had been around to trail some of Seve’s escapades at the 1985 Ryder Cup, or better yet, to follow Christy O’Connor Jr’s piercing long iron into the last during his 1989 singles match against Fred Couples. Just some of the iconic moments that have taken place at The Belfry.

And as well as enhancing the TV experience, practising has been taken to another level. With cameras mounted at each facility, an array of data is now available to golfers looking to improve, or those who just want to enjoy one of the many challenge games with friends.

Ben Sharpe, President of Toptracer, added: “This is a monumental partnership for us. The Belfry is an historic venue, and this is a landmark installation and agreement that is broader and more progressive than almost anything we’ve seen worldwide to date.

“We can’t wait for golfers to enjoy our full technology at what is undoubtedly a world-leading facility.”