ISPS Handa Australian Open Purse, Prize Money And Field
Both men and women will compete in a history-making tournament
History will be made this week with the ISPS Handa Australian Open - the first time national open events for men and women will be played in conjunction. The men's tournament is part of the DP World Tour with the women's tournament on the WPGA Tour Australasia.
As well as 108 women and 156 men, the tournament will also feature 12 players competing in a mixed field in the Australian All Abilities Championship, which gives players with disabilities the chance to play competitively.
The women’s and men’s championships will take place simultaneously with the first two rounds taking place at Melbourne's Kingston Heath Golf Club - one of Australia's best courses - and Victoria Golf Club in the Melbourne suburb of Cheltenham. Each round is set to be played in alternating men's and women's groups. Every player will compete in a round at each course over Thursday and Friday, before those who make the cut move to Victoria Golf Club for the final two rounds.
The Australian All Abilities Championship – whose star player is Kipp Popert – will also take place over the final three days of the tournament at Victoria Golf Club as it is incorporated into the ISPS Handa Australian Open.
The men’s competition will see World No.3 Cameron Smith take part in his second successive tournament in his homeland. Smith won last week’s Australian PGA Championship by three shots over compatriot Jason Scrivener to claim the title for the third time and he will be keen to take that form into this week.
However, he will face stiff competition from two other players in the world's top 50 – World No.27 Ryan Fox and World No.36 Adam Scott. Smith’s LIV Golf colleague Marc Leishman also participates, while other standout players include Danish twins Nicolai and Rasmus Hojgaard and Pole Adrian Meronk.
There are also some world-class players in the women’s field, too. Home favourite, seven time Major winner Karrie Webb, plays as does her compatriot Hannah Green, who famously became the first woman to win a professional mixed gender event in February’s TPS Murray River.
Another Australian, US Women’s Open champion Minjee Lee, also plays at the same time her younger brother, Min Woo Lee, competes in the men’s event. Jennifer Kupcho, who won this year’s Chevron Championship and AIG Women’s Open champion Ashleigh Buhai are also in the field.
The prize-money is identical for both the men’s and women’s tournaments, with AUD$1.7m available in each. The winner in each will earn AUD$270,000.
Below is a full breakdown of the prize-money and fields for the 2022 ISPS Handa Australian Open.
ISPS Handa Australian Open Prize Money (AUD)
|Position
|Prize Money
|1st
|$270,000
|2nd
|$179,500
|3rd
|$101,099
|4th
|$80,750
|5th
|$68,476
|6th
|$56,525
|7th
|$48,450
|8th
|$40,375
|9th
|$36,176
|10th
|$32,300
|11th
|$29,716
|12th
|$27,778
|13th
|$26,002
|14th
|$24,710
|15th
|$23,741
|16th
|$22,772
|17th
|$21,803
|18th
|$20,834
|19th
|$20,026
|20th
|$19,380
|21st
|$18,734
|22nd
|$18,250
|23rd
|$17,765
|24th
|$17,281
|25th
|$16,796
|26th
|$16,312
|27th
|$15,827
|28th
|$15,343
|29th
|$14,858
|30th
|$14,374
|31st
|$13,889
|32nd
|$13,405
|33rd
|$12,920
|34th
|$12,436
|35th
|$12,113
|36th
|$11,790
|37th
|$11,467
|38th
|$11,144
|39th
|$10,821
|40th
|$10,498
|41st
|$10,175
|42nd
|$9,852
|43rd
|$9,529
|44th
|$9,206
|45th
|$8,883
|46th
|$8,560
|47th
|$8,237
|48th
|$7,914
|49th
|$7,591
|50th
|$7,268
|51st
|$6,945
|52nd
|$6,622
|53rd
|$6,299
|54th
|$5,976
|55th
|$5,653
|56th
|$5,330
|57th
|$5,007
|58th
|$4,845
|59th
|$4,684
|60th
|$4,522
|61st
|$4,361
|62nd
|$4,199
|63rd
|$4,038
|64th
|$3,876
|65th
|$3,715
|66th
|$3,553
|67th
|$3,392
|68th
|$3,230
|69th
|$3,069
|70th
|$2,950
ISPS Handa Australian Open Field (Men)
- Derek Ackerman
- Stephen Allan
- Robert Allenby
- Maverick Antcliff
- Josh Armstrong
- Jamie Arnold
- Scott Arnold
- Nathan Barbieri
- Lachlan Barker
- Haydn Barron
- Callan Barrow
- Harry Bateman
- Austin Bautista
- Darren Beck
- Braden Becker
- Kit Bittle
- Devon Bling
- Rohan Blizard
- Adam Blyth
- David Bransdon
- Darcy Brereton
- Luke Brown
- Jackson Bugdalski
- Andrew Campbell
- Ben A Campbell
- Alejandro Cañizares
- Jak Carter
- Greg Chalmers
- Ryan Chisnall
- Brett Coletta
- Blake Collyer
- Peter Cooke
- Cory Crawford
- Harrison Crowe
- Charlie Dann
- Cameron Davis
- Wenyi Ding
- Louis Dobbelaar
- Samuel Eaves
- Ben Eccles
- Harrison Endycott
- Oliver Farr
- Jarryd Felton
- Nick Flanagan
- Lawry Flynn
- Peter Fowler
- Ryan Fox
- Marcus Fraser
- Daniel Gale
- Alfredo Garcia-Heredia
- Zinyo Garcia
- Josh Geary
- Matthew Griffin
- Jeffrey Guan
- Ashley Hall
- Tim Hart
- Simon Hawkes
- Will Heffernan
- Michael Hendry
- Lucas Herbert
- Jake Higginbottom
- Lucas Higgins
- Daniel Hillier
- Ryo Hisatsune
- Nicolai Højgaard
- Rasmus Højgaard
- Hayden Hopewell
- David Horsey
- David Howell
- Mark Hutson
- Denzel Ieremia
- Steven Jeffress
- Cameron John
- Liam Johnston
- Matt Jones
- Takumi Kanaya
- Masahiro Kawamura
- Douglas Klein
- Deyen Lawson
- Chang Gi Lee
- Min Woo Lee
- Marc Leishman
- Tom Lewis
- Yan Wei Liu
- Peter Lonard
- Dj Loypur
- John Lyras
- Jay Mackenzie
- James Marchesani
- Andrew Martin
- Kade McBride
- Max McBardle
- Richard McEvoy
- Connor McKinney
- Jake McLeod
- Adrian Meronk
- Velten Meyer
- David Micheluzzi
- Matthew Millar
- Jediah Morgan
- Kieran Muir
- Jordan Mullaney
- Jack Munro
- Zach Murray
- Jason Norris
- Daniel O'Loughlin
- Peter O'Malley
- Geoff Ogilvy
- Kohei Okada
- Wade Ormsby
- Dimitrios Papadatos
- John Parry
- Andrea Pavan
- Cameron Percy
- Dylan Perry
- Aaron Pike
- Terry Pilkadaris
- Pierre Pineau
- Thomas Power Horan
- Blake Proverbs
- Brett Rankin
- Kristoffer Reitan
- Pavan Sagoo
- Adam Scott
- Jason Scrivener
- John Senden
- Michael Sim
- Todd Sinnott
- Cameron Smith
- Elvis Smylie
- Matthew Stieger
- Scott Strange
- Jack Thompson
- Lincoln Tighe
- Luke Toomey
- Nick Voke
- Jeunghun Wang
- Justin Warren
- Ben Wharton
- Gunner Wiebe
- Aaron Wilkin
- Peter Wilson
- Blake Windred
- Christopher Wood
- Shae Wools Cobb
- Michael Wright
- Jordan Zunic
ISPS Handa Australian Open Field (Women)
- Marina Alex
- Bree Arthur
- Lora Assad
- Lana Aswadi
- Seher Atwal
- Hitaashee Bakshi
- Kristalle
- Justice Bosio
- Jessica Boyce
- Ashleigh Ann Buhai
- Stephanie Bunque
- Saraporn Chamchoi
- Jennifer Chang
- Ching-Ling Chang
- Ya Chun Chang
- Chonlada Chayanun
- Amy Chu
- Jesika Clark
- Rebecca Codd
- Jessica Cook
- Laura Davies
- Jessica Dengate
- Nayeon Eum
- Kristen Farmer
- Amanda Gan
- Breanna Gill
- Cara Gorlei
- Hannah Green
- Holly Victoria Halim
- Stefanie Hall
- Sarah Hammett
- Amelia Harris
- Lion Higo
- Whitney Hillier
- Maddison Hinson-Tolchard
- Ting-Hsuan Huang
- Adele Huggard
- Juliana Hung
- Jenna Hunter
- Annabelle Hutchings
- Tamara Johns
- Sheradyn Johnson
- Munchin Keh
- Siyi Keh
- Wenyung Keh
- Sarah Kemp
- Grace Kim
- Minsol Kim
- Momoka Kobori
- Patcharajutar kongkraphan
- Sara Kouskova
- Jennifer Kupcho
- Stephanie Kyriacou
- Minjee Lee
- Rachel Lee
- Soo Jin Lee
- Grace Lennon
- Seabil Leong
- Yi Ling Liang
- Xiyu Lin
- Georgia Lindeback
- Genevieve Ling
- Sophie Mann
- Thalia Martin
- Keeley Marx
- Kono Matsumoto
- Kate McFarlene
- Molly McLean
- Amelia Mehmet Grohn
- Katelyn Must
- Stephanie Na
- Haruhi Nakatani
- Kathryn Norris
- Jordan O'Brien
- Caitlin Peirce
- Alexandra
- Cassie Porter
- Kultida Pramphun
- Victoria Regan
- Jazy Roberts
- Kirsten Rudgeley
- Gabriela Ruffels
- So Yeon Ryu
- Claire Shin
- Jenny Shin
- Jiyai Shin
- Sarah Jane Smith
- Onkanok Soisuwan
- Hanee Song
- Julienne Soo
- Montana Strauss
- Paige Stubbs
- Ayaka Sugihara
- Yuuki Takada
- Angela Tatt
- Amy Taylor
- Prima Thammaraks
- Chizuru Ueda
- Miku Ueta
- Vicky Uwland
- Danni Vasquez
- Elmay Viking
- Alison Walshe
- Chayanit Wangmahaporn
- Karrie Webb
- Amelia Whinney
- Casey Wild
- Jeneath Wong
- Fiona Xu
- Yuri Yoshida
- Celina Yuan
- Wanasa Zhou
ISPS Handa Australian Open Field (Australian All Abilities Championship)
- Juan Postigo Arce
- Kurtis Barkley
- Mike Browne
- Johan Kammerstad
- Brendan Lawlor
- Mette Wegge Lynggaard
- Geoff Nicholas
- Tommaso Perrino
- Cameron Pollard
- Kipp Popert
- Stephen Prior
- Mike Rolls
What Is The Prize Money For The ISPS Handa Australian Open?
Equal purses of AUD$1.7m are on offer in the men's and women's tournaments. The winner of each will earn AUD$270,000, with the runner-up in each taking home AUD$179,500.
Where Is The ISPS Handa Australian Open?
The tournament in being played across two courses - Kingston Heath Golf Club in Melbourne and Victoria Golf Club in the Melbourne suburb of Cheltenham.