ISPS Handa Australian Open Purse, Prize Money And Field

History will be made this week with the ISPS Handa Australian Open - the first time national open events for men and women will be played in conjunction. The men's tournament is part of the DP World Tour with the women's tournament on the WPGA Tour Australasia.

As well as 108 women and 156 men, the tournament will also feature 12 players competing in a mixed field in the Australian All Abilities Championship, which gives players with disabilities the chance to play competitively.

The women’s and men’s championships will take place simultaneously with the first two rounds taking place at Melbourne's Kingston Heath Golf Club - one of Australia's best courses - and Victoria Golf Club in the Melbourne suburb of Cheltenham. Each round is set to be played in alternating men's and women's groups. Every player will compete in a round at each course over Thursday and Friday, before those who make the cut move to Victoria Golf Club for the final two rounds.

The Australian All Abilities Championship – whose star player is Kipp Popert – will also take place over the final three days of the tournament at Victoria Golf Club as it is incorporated into the ISPS Handa Australian Open.

The men’s competition will see World No.3 Cameron Smith take part in his second successive tournament in his homeland. Smith won last week’s Australian PGA Championship by three shots over compatriot Jason Scrivener to claim the title for the third time and he will be keen to take that form into this week.

However, he will face stiff competition from two other players in the world's top 50 – World No.27 Ryan Fox and World No.36 Adam Scott. Smith’s LIV Golf colleague Marc Leishman also participates, while other standout players include Danish twins Nicolai and Rasmus Hojgaard and Pole Adrian Meronk.

There are also some world-class players in the women’s field, too. Home favourite, seven time Major winner Karrie Webb, plays as does her compatriot Hannah Green, who famously became the first woman to win a professional mixed gender event in February’s TPS Murray River.

Another Australian, US Women’s Open champion Minjee Lee, also plays at the same time her younger brother, Min Woo Lee, competes in the men’s event. Jennifer Kupcho, who won this year’s Chevron Championship and AIG Women’s Open champion Ashleigh Buhai are also in the field.

The prize-money is identical for both the men’s and women’s tournaments, with AUD$1.7m available in each. The winner in each will earn AUD$270,000.

Below is a full breakdown of the prize-money and fields for the 2022 ISPS Handa Australian Open.

ISPS Handa Australian Open Prize Money (AUD)

Swipe to scroll horizontally Position Prize Money 1st $270,000 2nd $179,500 3rd $101,099 4th $80,750 5th $68,476 6th $56,525 7th $48,450 8th $40,375 9th $36,176 10th $32,300 11th $29,716 12th $27,778 13th $26,002 14th $24,710 15th $23,741 16th $22,772 17th $21,803 18th $20,834 19th $20,026 20th $19,380 21st $18,734 22nd $18,250 23rd $17,765 24th $17,281 25th $16,796 26th $16,312 27th $15,827 28th $15,343 29th $14,858 30th $14,374 31st $13,889 32nd $13,405 33rd $12,920 34th $12,436 35th $12,113 36th $11,790 37th $11,467 38th $11,144 39th $10,821 40th $10,498 41st $10,175 42nd $9,852 43rd $9,529 44th $9,206 45th $8,883 46th $8,560 47th $8,237 48th $7,914 49th $7,591 50th $7,268 51st $6,945 52nd $6,622 53rd $6,299 54th $5,976 55th $5,653 56th $5,330 57th $5,007 58th $4,845 59th $4,684 60th $4,522 61st $4,361 62nd $4,199 63rd $4,038 64th $3,876 65th $3,715 66th $3,553 67th $3,392 68th $3,230 69th $3,069 70th $2,950

ISPS Handa Australian Open Field (Men)

Derek Ackerman

Stephen Allan

Robert Allenby

Maverick Antcliff

Josh Armstrong

Jamie Arnold

Scott Arnold

Nathan Barbieri

Lachlan Barker

Haydn Barron

Callan Barrow

Harry Bateman

Austin Bautista

Darren Beck

Braden Becker

Kit Bittle

Devon Bling

Rohan Blizard

Adam Blyth

David Bransdon

Darcy Brereton

Luke Brown

Jackson Bugdalski

Andrew Campbell

Ben A Campbell

Alejandro Cañizares

Jak Carter

Greg Chalmers

Ryan Chisnall

Brett Coletta

Blake Collyer

Peter Cooke

Cory Crawford

Harrison Crowe

Charlie Dann

Cameron Davis

Wenyi Ding

Louis Dobbelaar

Samuel Eaves

Ben Eccles

Harrison Endycott

Oliver Farr

Jarryd Felton

Nick Flanagan

Lawry Flynn

Peter Fowler

Ryan Fox

Marcus Fraser

Daniel Gale

Alfredo Garcia-Heredia

Zinyo Garcia

Josh Geary

Matthew Griffin

Jeffrey Guan

Ashley Hall

Tim Hart

Simon Hawkes

Will Heffernan

Michael Hendry

Lucas Herbert

Jake Higginbottom

Lucas Higgins

Daniel Hillier

Ryo Hisatsune

Nicolai Højgaard

Rasmus Højgaard

Hayden Hopewell

David Horsey

David Howell

Mark Hutson

Denzel Ieremia

Steven Jeffress

Cameron John

Liam Johnston

Matt Jones

Takumi Kanaya

Masahiro Kawamura

Douglas Klein

Deyen Lawson

Chang Gi Lee

Min Woo Lee

Marc Leishman

Tom Lewis

Yan Wei Liu

Peter Lonard

Dj Loypur

John Lyras

Jay Mackenzie

James Marchesani

Andrew Martin

Kade McBride

Max McBardle

Richard McEvoy

Connor McKinney

Jake McLeod

Adrian Meronk

Velten Meyer

David Micheluzzi

Matthew Millar

Jediah Morgan

Kieran Muir

Jordan Mullaney

Jack Munro

Zach Murray

Jason Norris

Daniel O'Loughlin

Peter O'Malley

Geoff Ogilvy

Kohei Okada

Wade Ormsby

Dimitrios Papadatos

John Parry

Andrea Pavan

Cameron Percy

Dylan Perry

Aaron Pike

Terry Pilkadaris

Pierre Pineau

Thomas Power Horan

Blake Proverbs

Brett Rankin

Kristoffer Reitan

Pavan Sagoo

Adam Scott

Jason Scrivener

John Senden

Michael Sim

Todd Sinnott

Cameron Smith

Elvis Smylie

Matthew Stieger

Scott Strange

Jack Thompson

Lincoln Tighe

Luke Toomey

Nick Voke

Jeunghun Wang

Justin Warren

Ben Wharton

Gunner Wiebe

Aaron Wilkin

Peter Wilson

Blake Windred

Christopher Wood

Shae Wools Cobb

Michael Wright

Jordan Zunic

ISPS Handa Australian Open Field (Women)

Marina Alex

Bree Arthur

Lora Assad

Lana Aswadi

Seher Atwal

Hitaashee Bakshi

Kristalle

Justice Bosio

Jessica Boyce

Ashleigh Ann Buhai

Stephanie Bunque

Saraporn Chamchoi

Jennifer Chang

Ching-Ling Chang

Ya Chun Chang

Chonlada Chayanun

Amy Chu

Jesika Clark

Rebecca Codd

Jessica Cook

Laura Davies

Jessica Dengate

Nayeon Eum

Kristen Farmer

Amanda Gan

Breanna Gill

Cara Gorlei

Hannah Green

Holly Victoria Halim

Stefanie Hall

Sarah Hammett

Amelia Harris

Lion Higo

Whitney Hillier

Maddison Hinson-Tolchard

Ting-Hsuan Huang

Adele Huggard

Juliana Hung

Jenna Hunter

Annabelle Hutchings

Tamara Johns

Sheradyn Johnson

Munchin Keh

Siyi Keh

Wenyung Keh

Sarah Kemp

Grace Kim

Minsol Kim

Momoka Kobori

Patcharajutar kongkraphan

Sara Kouskova

Jennifer Kupcho

Stephanie Kyriacou

Minjee Lee

Rachel Lee

Soo Jin Lee

Grace Lennon

Seabil Leong

Yi Ling Liang

Xiyu Lin

Georgia Lindeback

Genevieve Ling

Sophie Mann

Thalia Martin

Keeley Marx

Kono Matsumoto

Kate McFarlene

Molly McLean

Amelia Mehmet Grohn

Katelyn Must

Stephanie Na

Haruhi Nakatani

Kathryn Norris

Jordan O'Brien

Caitlin Peirce

Alexandra

Cassie Porter

Kultida Pramphun

Victoria Regan

Jazy Roberts

Kirsten Rudgeley

Gabriela Ruffels

So Yeon Ryu

Claire Shin

Jenny Shin

Jiyai Shin

Sarah Jane Smith

Onkanok Soisuwan

Hanee Song

Julienne Soo

Montana Strauss

Paige Stubbs

Ayaka Sugihara

Yuuki Takada

Angela Tatt

Amy Taylor

Prima Thammaraks

Chizuru Ueda

Miku Ueta

Vicky Uwland

Danni Vasquez

Elmay Viking

Alison Walshe

Chayanit Wangmahaporn

Karrie Webb

Amelia Whinney

Casey Wild

Jeneath Wong

Fiona Xu

Yuri Yoshida

Celina Yuan

Wanasa Zhou

ISPS Handa Australian Open Field (Australian All Abilities Championship)

Juan Postigo Arce

Kurtis Barkley

Mike Browne

Johan Kammerstad

Brendan Lawlor

Mette Wegge Lynggaard

Geoff Nicholas

Tommaso Perrino

Cameron Pollard

Kipp Popert

Stephen Prior

Mike Rolls

