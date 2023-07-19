Tommy Fleetwood Dreaming Of The Claret Jug... And A Season Without Worrying About Everton

Tommy Fleetwood may have started a new life in Dubai, but he can’t escape the same old worries from home – Everton Football Club.

The Southport-born pro has set up a second home in the Middle East, although it’s not far enough away to forget about what’s going on with his beloved Toffees.

Last season, Everton, under the leadership of Sean Dyche, narrowly avoided relegation on the final day of the Premier League 2022/23 campaign, a tense afternoon which had Fleetwood hiding behind the sofa.

“I didn't go for the last game of the season. I was much happier and comfier watching it on the couch thinking of all the possibilities that might happen,” he said.

“I think for everybody that is involved with Everton or a fan of Everton, I think it was great to finish the year like we did. I'd like to be done with where we've been in the league and trying to scrap for safety year on year.

“I think Sean has done a fantastic job. I think he did really, really well. I like the culture he created and the way that they played on the pitch for the remaining part of the year.”

Despite being on the road a lot and having a second home in Dubai, Fleetwood is looking forward to the season after next, when Everton plan to be in their new stadium.

He added: “I still love watching them, and they definitely give you plenty to think about when you're watching.

“It'll be kind of sad for it to be the last season at Goodison, but also it's good to look to the future. It is an amazing stadium that we're building, so hopefully we can build on that.”

Fleetwood parades the Claret Jug at Goodison Park during a Premier League match in 2017 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Clearly, Fleetwood has bigger things to worry about this week as he goes in search of a first Major title, and he’s keen to put on a show in front of his local fans.

The six-time DP World Tour winner missed the cut when The Open was last played at Royal Liverpool in 2014, and despite growing up in this part of the world, Hoylake is still a course that that the Open runner-up from 2019 has not played very often.

“Of course I have the ultimate goal of trying to win The Open, and I would like to play well,” he said. “I'll be disappointed and I'll be upset if I don't, but you also have to realise that there's certain things about the week that are very special, and focus on them, as well.

“I haven't played it as many times as I would like, but I do know it better than most. Obviously I've played here as a junior and stuff, and then I haven't played it at all since the last Open.”

Fleetwood’s record at The Open is very impressive. After initially struggling to get to grips with golf’s oldest Major, the 32-year-old finished in a tie for twelfth in 2018, before coming second to Shane Lowry at Royal Portrush a year later.

Another decent finish came at St Andrews last year, and he’s still dreaming of lifting the Claret Jug.

“I've imagined it about a million times probably,” Fleetwood said, when asked what it would be like to come down the stretch on Sunday in contention and with the crowds behind him, much like he witnessed playing alongside Lowry four years ago.

“Winning a major is a dream, or winning The Open is a huge, huge dream. No matter where that is, that's always something I've visualised and always thought about.”