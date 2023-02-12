Tom Kim Pulls Off World Class Shot While Mic'd Up At Phoenix Open

If you think about your pre-shot routine, how much effort goes into it? For a lot of golfers, probably not much. A quick practice swing before sending the ball hurtling in the direction of the green is enough to keep us coming back for more.

PGA Tour’s Tom Kim found himself mic’d up during the third round of the Waste Management Phoenix Open and his pre-shot routine involved an in-depth chat with his caddy, Joe Skovron, regarding the yardages and conditions that were about to impact his shot.

The pair discussed what club selection would cause the best result and Kim found himself heeding Skovron's advice after pulling his 4-iron out the bag before the caddy told him that it was ‘too much’ and Kim obliged by putting the club away and swapping it for a 5-iron.

Mic’d up Tom is the best Tom 🔊Listen in to @JoohyungKim0621 and Joe Skovron draw up the perfect approach @WMPhoenixOpen. pic.twitter.com/m8ERUM6sKkFebruary 11, 2023 See more

Within the conversation, the 20-year-old’s caddy advised on making a 200-yard shot due to the direction of the wind as it would aid their desired outcome. Eventually, both agreed that ‘short was fine’, which Skovron reiterated, was correct.

Following the discussion, the South-Korean sent a sublime long iron arrow-straight towards the green, where it landed short before bouncing onto the fringe and checking-up just before a subtle ridge which fed the ball down towards the hole, leaving Kim pin-high with a six-foot eagle opportunity.

After all the hard work before the green, Kim was unable to capitalise on his incredible second shot as he missed his eagle putt and had to settle for a birdie which took him to five-under for the tournament.

Kim and Skovron during round two of the WM Phoenix Open (Image credit: Getty Images)

Allowing fans to have an insight into the player's thought processes is a great addition to golf broadcasting and this particular association with Kim and Skovron solidified the need for more player interaction.

Recently, Max Homa was mic'd up during the Farmers Insurance Open, with Keith Mitchell also deciding to wear a mic during the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.