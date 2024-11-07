Tom Kim Given Warning After Locker Door Incident

Tom Kim has escaped with a warning after he damaged a locker room door at the Genesis Championship in October.

The Korea JoongAng Daily reports that following a committee meeting on Wednesday, Kim will not face any punishment.

The 22-year-old South Korea star lost to An Byeong-hun in a playoff at the Genesis Championship, after which he reportedly opened a locker room door in anger, which resulted in damage.

The three-time PGA Tour winner, who was quick to congratulate his fellow countryman afterwards, released a statement on Instagram following the incident to apologise.

“There has been a lot of false reporting, and I wanted to clean things up. It’s important that the information comes directly from me, openly and honestly,” he wrote.

“After the loss I was frustrated, yes absolutely… but I can assure you with absolute truth that I had no intent of damaging any part of the locker, not a single bit.

“I addressed it with the DP World Tour and the KPGA right after the incident saying that the door came off.

“I’m grateful to everyone that’s reached out with messages of support, but to them and everyone else that I may have let down, I apologise with all my heart.”

Kim, who did not attend the hearing, said that he agreed to pay for all the damage to the locker room door.

One pictured showed that it had been fully removed from the hinges, although Kim said that was due to “safety concerns”.

The KPGA concluded that Kim “failed to maintain dignity”, and the player says he now considers the matter to be closed.

The talented pro, who in October 2022 became the first player to win twice on the Tour before the age of 21 since Tiger Woods, is currently ranked 25th in the world.