D+D Real Czech Masters Purse, Prize Money And Field 2023

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

The DP World Tour heads to the Albatross Golf Resort in Prague for the D+D Real Czech Masters.

Last year, German Maximilian Kieffer beat Malaysian Gavin Green in a rain-affected tournament for his maiden DP World Tour win, and he returns to the scene of that triumph hoping to repeat the feat. Green also plays as he goes in search of his first win on the Tour.

For either to lift the trophy in 2023, though, they will need to overcome some stiff competition, most notably from 2019 Open champion Shane Lowry. The World No.36 was one of several players to miss out on the PGA Tour's FedEx Cup Playoffs and last appeared in the Wyndham Championship, where he finished T51.

However, the Ryder Cup is just around the corner, and Lowry will be confident of an appearance, most likely as one of Luke Donald's captain's picks. With the prospect of that surely in his mind, he will be hoping for a strong performance this week.

Another player with an eye on the biennial match at Marco Simone in September is Robert MacIntyre. The Scot is currently in the third automatic qualifying position on the European points list, and will be eager to produce a good performance here to take a step closer to securing his place on the team.

Right behind him on the European points list is Yannik Paul, and he will be looking to put pressure on MacIntyre for that coveted position.

Other contenders for the team include Danish twins Nicolai and Rasmus Hojgaard, and they are both in the field, along with Adrian Meronk, Victor Perez and Pablo Larrazabal.

Competition is fierce, and with Donald in the field, too, each will be hoping to bring their best game to the tournament and keep themselves in the captain's thoughts ahead of his wildcard picks in early September.

Swede Ludvig Aberg has made a good impression in his fledgling career to date, and he will be looking to further enhance his reputation as one of the game's rising stars here.

Alex Fitzpatrick is another player to look out for. Like Aberg, he is also building his reputation in the game, particularly after he recently claimed his first professional win in the Challenge Tour's British Challenge.

Three-time Major winner Padraig Harrington also plays as he looks to continue an impressive 2023 that included a finish of fourth in the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship.

Participants are competing for a purse of $2m, of which $340,000 will go to the winner.

Below is the prize money breakdown and field for the D+D Real Czech Masters at Albatross Golf Resort in Prague.

D+D Real Czech Masters Prize Money 2023

Swipe to scroll horizontally Position Prize Money 1st $340,000 2nd $220,000 3rd $125,000 4th $100,000 5th $84,800 6th $70,000 7th $60,000 8th $50,000 9th $44,800 10th $40,000 11th $36,800 12th $34,400 13th $32,200 14th $30,600 15th $29,400 16th $28,200 17th $27,000 18th $25,800 19th $24,800 20th $24,000 21st $23,200 22nd $22,600 23rd $22,000 24th $21,400 25th $20,800 26th $20,200 27th $19,600 28th $19,000 29th $18,400 30th $17,800 31st $17,200 32nd $16,600 33rd $16,000 34th $15,400 35th $14,800 36th $14,200 37th $13,800 38th $13,400 39th $13,000 40th $12,600 41st $12,200 42nd $11,800 43rd $11,400 44th $11,000 45th $10,600 46th $10,200 47th $9,800 48th $9,400 49th $9,000 50th $8,600 51st $8,200 52nd $7,800 53rd $7,400 54th $7,000 55th $6,800 56th $6,600 57th $6,400 58th $6,200 59th $6,000 60th $5,800 61st $5,600 62nd $5,400 63rd $5,200 64th $5,000 65th $4,800

D+D Real Czech Masters Field 2023

Ludvig Aberg

Thomas Aiken

Kiradech Aphibarnrat

Adri Arnaus

John Axelsen

Matej Babic

Nick Bachem

Matthew Baldwin

Oliver Bekker

René Bergendi

Joshua Berry

Wil Besseling

Alexander Björk

Dan Bradbury

Christoffer Bring

Daniel Brown

Julien Brun

Rafa Cabrera Bello

Jan Cafourek

Jorge Campillo

John Catlin

Ma Chengyao

Todd Clements

Nicolas Colsaerts

Sean Crocker

Jens Dantorp

Louis De Jager

Alejandro Del Rey

Luke Donald

Hennie Du Plessis

Victor Dubuisson

Adrien Dumont De Chassart

Bryce Easton

Tobias Edén

Nacho Elvira

Michael Feuerstein

Pedro Figueiredo

Ross Fisher

Alex Fitzpatrick

Grant Forrest

Stephen Gallacher

Manu Gandas

Alfredo Garcia-Heredia

Sebastian Garcia

Deon Germishuys

Mateusz Gradecki

Gavin Green

Julien Guerrier

Jordan Gumberg

Chase Hanna

Padraig Harrington

Jakub Hejlek

Angel Hidalgo

Kazuki Higa

Ryo Hisatsune

Nicolai Højgaard

Rasmus Højgaard

David Horsey

Rikuya Hoshino

David Howell

Daan Huizing

Oliver Hundebøll

Aguri Iwasaki

Scott Jamieson

Jazz Janewattananond

Kristian Krogh Johannessen

Matthew Jordan

Maximilian Kieffer

Yeongsu Kim

Nathan Kimsey

Søren Kjeldsen

Louis Klein

Alexander Knappe

Jeong Weon Ko

Ales Korinek

Gudmundur Kristjansson

Joakim Lagergren

Pablo Larrazábal

David Law

Thriston Lawrence

Joshua Lee

Niklas Lemke

Alexander Levy

Haotong Li

Mikael Lindberg

Zander Lombard

Hurly Long

Mike Lorenzo-Vera

Shane Lowry

Robert MacIntyre

Adrian Meronk

Edoardo Molinari

Francesco Molinari

James Morrison

Filip Mruzek

John Murphy

Lukas Nemecz

Wilco Nienaber

Niklas Norgaard

Thorbjorn Olesen

Adrian Otaegui

Renato Paratore

John Parry

Yannik Paul

Eddie Pepperell

Victor Perez

Garrick Porteous

Tapio Pulkkanen

David Ravetto

JC Ritchie

Antoine Rozner

Rory Sabbatini

Adrien Saddier

Kalle Samooja

Ricardo Santos

Matti Schmid

Maximilian Schmitt

Marcel Schneider

Freddy Schott

Yannick Schuetz

Robin Sciot-Siegrist

Jason Scrivener

Callum Shinkwin

Marcel Siem

Martin Simonsen

Lee Slattery

Sebastian Söderberg

Clément Sordet

Gary Stal

Joël Stalter

Ockie Strydom

Tristen Strydom

Andy Sullivan

Santiago Tarrio

David Tomi

Sami Välimäki

Daniel Van Tonder

Sebastian Vida

Nicolai Von Dellingshausen

Matt Wallace

Justin Walters

Jeunghun Wang

Paul Waring

Marc Warren

Dale Whitnell

Gunner Wiebe

Andrew Wilson

Oliver Wilson

Blake Windred

Jeff Winther

Ashun Wu

Simon Zach

Fabrizio Zanotti

Jiří Zuska

Where Is The D+D Real Czech Masters Being Played? Defending champion Maximilian Kieffer is in the field, along with the player he beat in 2022, Gavin Green. Other notable names competing include 2019 Open champion Shane Lowry and rising star Ludvig Aberg.