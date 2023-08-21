D+D Real Czech Masters Purse, Prize Money And Field 2023
Maximilian Kieffer defends his trophy as the DP World Tour heads to the Czech Republic
Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
The DP World Tour heads to the Albatross Golf Resort in Prague for the D+D Real Czech Masters.
Last year, German Maximilian Kieffer beat Malaysian Gavin Green in a rain-affected tournament for his maiden DP World Tour win, and he returns to the scene of that triumph hoping to repeat the feat. Green also plays as he goes in search of his first win on the Tour.
For either to lift the trophy in 2023, though, they will need to overcome some stiff competition, most notably from 2019 Open champion Shane Lowry. The World No.36 was one of several players to miss out on the PGA Tour's FedEx Cup Playoffs and last appeared in the Wyndham Championship, where he finished T51.
However, the Ryder Cup is just around the corner, and Lowry will be confident of an appearance, most likely as one of Luke Donald's captain's picks. With the prospect of that surely in his mind, he will be hoping for a strong performance this week.
Another player with an eye on the biennial match at Marco Simone in September is Robert MacIntyre. The Scot is currently in the third automatic qualifying position on the European points list, and will be eager to produce a good performance here to take a step closer to securing his place on the team.
Right behind him on the European points list is Yannik Paul, and he will be looking to put pressure on MacIntyre for that coveted position.
Other contenders for the team include Danish twins Nicolai and Rasmus Hojgaard, and they are both in the field, along with Adrian Meronk, Victor Perez and Pablo Larrazabal.
Competition is fierce, and with Donald in the field, too, each will be hoping to bring their best game to the tournament and keep themselves in the captain's thoughts ahead of his wildcard picks in early September.
Swede Ludvig Aberg has made a good impression in his fledgling career to date, and he will be looking to further enhance his reputation as one of the game's rising stars here.
Alex Fitzpatrick is another player to look out for. Like Aberg, he is also building his reputation in the game, particularly after he recently claimed his first professional win in the Challenge Tour's British Challenge.
Three-time Major winner Padraig Harrington also plays as he looks to continue an impressive 2023 that included a finish of fourth in the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship.
Participants are competing for a purse of $2m, of which $340,000 will go to the winner.
Below is the prize money breakdown and field for the D+D Real Czech Masters at Albatross Golf Resort in Prague.
D+D Real Czech Masters Prize Money 2023
|Position
|Prize Money
|1st
|$340,000
|2nd
|$220,000
|3rd
|$125,000
|4th
|$100,000
|5th
|$84,800
|6th
|$70,000
|7th
|$60,000
|8th
|$50,000
|9th
|$44,800
|10th
|$40,000
|11th
|$36,800
|12th
|$34,400
|13th
|$32,200
|14th
|$30,600
|15th
|$29,400
|16th
|$28,200
|17th
|$27,000
|18th
|$25,800
|19th
|$24,800
|20th
|$24,000
|21st
|$23,200
|22nd
|$22,600
|23rd
|$22,000
|24th
|$21,400
|25th
|$20,800
|26th
|$20,200
|27th
|$19,600
|28th
|$19,000
|29th
|$18,400
|30th
|$17,800
|31st
|$17,200
|32nd
|$16,600
|33rd
|$16,000
|34th
|$15,400
|35th
|$14,800
|36th
|$14,200
|37th
|$13,800
|38th
|$13,400
|39th
|$13,000
|40th
|$12,600
|41st
|$12,200
|42nd
|$11,800
|43rd
|$11,400
|44th
|$11,000
|45th
|$10,600
|46th
|$10,200
|47th
|$9,800
|48th
|$9,400
|49th
|$9,000
|50th
|$8,600
|51st
|$8,200
|52nd
|$7,800
|53rd
|$7,400
|54th
|$7,000
|55th
|$6,800
|56th
|$6,600
|57th
|$6,400
|58th
|$6,200
|59th
|$6,000
|60th
|$5,800
|61st
|$5,600
|62nd
|$5,400
|63rd
|$5,200
|64th
|$5,000
|65th
|$4,800
D+D Real Czech Masters Field 2023
- Ludvig Aberg
- Thomas Aiken
- Kiradech Aphibarnrat
- Adri Arnaus
- John Axelsen
- Matej Babic
- Nick Bachem
- Matthew Baldwin
- Oliver Bekker
- René Bergendi
- Joshua Berry
- Wil Besseling
- Alexander Björk
- Dan Bradbury
- Christoffer Bring
- Daniel Brown
- Julien Brun
- Rafa Cabrera Bello
- Jan Cafourek
- Jorge Campillo
- John Catlin
- Ma Chengyao
- Todd Clements
- Nicolas Colsaerts
- Sean Crocker
- Jens Dantorp
- Louis De Jager
- Alejandro Del Rey
- Luke Donald
- Hennie Du Plessis
- Victor Dubuisson
- Adrien Dumont De Chassart
- Bryce Easton
- Tobias Edén
- Nacho Elvira
- Michael Feuerstein
- Pedro Figueiredo
- Ross Fisher
- Alex Fitzpatrick
- Grant Forrest
- Stephen Gallacher
- Manu Gandas
- Alfredo Garcia-Heredia
- Sebastian Garcia
- Deon Germishuys
- Mateusz Gradecki
- Gavin Green
- Julien Guerrier
- Jordan Gumberg
- Chase Hanna
- Padraig Harrington
- Jakub Hejlek
- Angel Hidalgo
- Kazuki Higa
- Ryo Hisatsune
- Nicolai Højgaard
- Rasmus Højgaard
- David Horsey
- Rikuya Hoshino
- David Howell
- Daan Huizing
- Oliver Hundebøll
- Aguri Iwasaki
- Scott Jamieson
- Jazz Janewattananond
- Kristian Krogh Johannessen
- Matthew Jordan
- Maximilian Kieffer
- Yeongsu Kim
- Nathan Kimsey
- Søren Kjeldsen
- Louis Klein
- Alexander Knappe
- Jeong Weon Ko
- Ales Korinek
- Gudmundur Kristjansson
- Joakim Lagergren
- Pablo Larrazábal
- David Law
- Thriston Lawrence
- Joshua Lee
- Niklas Lemke
- Alexander Levy
- Haotong Li
- Mikael Lindberg
- Zander Lombard
- Hurly Long
- Mike Lorenzo-Vera
- Shane Lowry
- Robert MacIntyre
- Adrian Meronk
- Edoardo Molinari
- Francesco Molinari
- James Morrison
- Filip Mruzek
- John Murphy
- Lukas Nemecz
- Wilco Nienaber
- Niklas Norgaard
- Thorbjorn Olesen
- Adrian Otaegui
- Renato Paratore
- John Parry
- Yannik Paul
- Eddie Pepperell
- Victor Perez
- Garrick Porteous
- Tapio Pulkkanen
- David Ravetto
- JC Ritchie
- Antoine Rozner
- Rory Sabbatini
- Adrien Saddier
- Kalle Samooja
- Ricardo Santos
- Matti Schmid
- Maximilian Schmitt
- Marcel Schneider
- Freddy Schott
- Yannick Schuetz
- Robin Sciot-Siegrist
- Jason Scrivener
- Callum Shinkwin
- Marcel Siem
- Martin Simonsen
- Lee Slattery
- Sebastian Söderberg
- Clément Sordet
- Gary Stal
- Joël Stalter
- Ockie Strydom
- Tristen Strydom
- Andy Sullivan
- Santiago Tarrio
- David Tomi
- Sami Välimäki
- Daniel Van Tonder
- Sebastian Vida
- Nicolai Von Dellingshausen
- Matt Wallace
- Justin Walters
- Jeunghun Wang
- Paul Waring
- Marc Warren
- Dale Whitnell
- Gunner Wiebe
- Andrew Wilson
- Oliver Wilson
- Blake Windred
- Jeff Winther
- Ashun Wu
- Simon Zach
- Fabrizio Zanotti
- Jiří Zuska
Where Is The D+D Real Czech Masters Being Played?
Defending champion Maximilian Kieffer is in the field, along with the player he beat in 2022, Gavin Green. Other notable names competing include 2019 Open champion Shane Lowry and rising star Ludvig Aberg.
What Is The Prize Money For The D+D Real Czech Masters?
The purse for the 2023 D+D Real Czech Masters is $2m. Of that, the winner will receive $340,000, with the winner claiming $220,000. That's an identical sum to the prize fund for June's BMW International Open.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Tips on how to play better, latest equipment reviews, interviews with the biggest names and more.
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
-
-
13 Players In Contention For US Ryder Cup Wildcards
Who's likely to come into Zach Johnson's thoughts ahead of his six captain's picks for the biennial match at Marco Simone?
By Mike Hall Published
-
Tour Championship Odds and Betting Preview
The PGA Tour is in Georgia for the Tour Championship this Thursday. OddsChecker's Matt MacKay breaks down the odds from the top of the board and shares some of his best bets for this week!
By Matt MacKay Published
-
13 Players In Contention For US Ryder Cup Wildcards
Who's likely to come into Zach Johnson's thoughts ahead of his six captain's picks for the biennial match at Marco Simone?
By Mike Hall Published
-
BMW Championship Tee Times 2023 - Round Four
World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler and Matt Fitzpatrick share lead at 11-under heading in the final round at at Olympia Fields
By James Nursey Published
-
International Series England Prize Money Breakdown 2023
High-profile names from the LIV Golf circuit are competing in the Asian Tour event at Close House over the weekend
By Ben Fleming Published
-
Brooks Koepka Missing Ryder Cup 'Would Be Good For US Team' - Brandel Chamblee
The Golf Channel analyst believes the LIV Golfer's presence at Marco Simone would provide an unnecessary distraction for the US team
By Ben Fleming Published
-
'That's Been My Goal Since The Playoffs Started' - Homa Closes In On Automatic Ryder Cup Spot
The American leads by two at the BMW Championship after breaking the course record with an electric eight-under 62
By Ben Fleming Published
-
Ian Poulter's Son Luke Makes Asian Tour Cut After Spectacular Finish
Luke Poulter will join his dad, Ian, for the weekend's action at Close House after a birdie, eagle, par finish to make the cut
By Ben Fleming Published
-
‘It’s Life Changing’ - LIV Golfer On Asian Tour’s International Series
Anirban Lahiri was full of the praise for the introduction of the International Series which offers up a place on the LIV Golf League
By Mark Townsend Published
-
Ryder Cup Hopeful Enters Czech Masters As Luke Donald's Captain's Picks Deadline Looms
Ludvig Aberg is one of the many European Ryder Cup hopefuls set to tee it up in Prague
By Ben Fleming Published