Tiger Woods Spotted Limping Outside LA Venue

More footage of Tiger Woods has made its way onto the internet, first appearing on the TMZ website. The 15-time major winner appeared to be walking gingerly but without the use of crutches as he exited his car and headed into an LA hotel on Sunday night.

The 45-year-old has been out of action since suffering serious injuries to his right leg and ankle in a car crash back in February. However, news and sightings have ramped up in recent weeks, with Woods pictured watching his son Charlie at a junior event in October.

In the latest clip, posted to Instagram and Twitter by a dedicated fan account of the sport's biggest star, the protective compression leg sleeve remains in place and he is walking with a limp.

Just last week, World No. 6 Justin Thomas gave an update on the 45-year-old's condition, telling No Laying Up that he's "doing well, all things considered." He went on to say he expects Woods to do everything in his power to return to PGA Tour action, although admitted his No. 1 priority is becoming a normal dad again.

Thomas has become a close friend of Woods and visits him weekly at his home in Florida. The 28-year-old stopped short of making any big predictions, but isn't ruling out another against-the-odds comeback to competitive golf.

But proceed with caution. It's unknown whether he has swung a club as his recovery ramps up but the latest clip would suggest that remains unlikely.

Should he return to action, it would undoubtedly be the 82-time PGA Tour winner's greatest achievement, eclipsing his numerous prior injury comebacks.

Next up for Tiger is the hosting of his annual tournament, the Hero World Challenge from Albany in the Bahamas, which features 20 of the world's best players competing for ranking points.

Headlining the event are the likes of Collin Morikawa, Jordan Spieth, Bryson DeChambeau and Brooks Koepka.

