"He's Doing Well" - Justin Thomas Provides Tiger Woods Update
JT gave an update on Tiger's health and spoke about his potential return to the PGA Tour
It was revealed last month by People Magazine that Tiger Woods is eyeing a "remarkable" return to the PGA Tour next year, and his good friend Justin Thomas seems confident the 15-time Major winner can pull it off.
Thomas, speaking on the No Laying Up podcast, says he knows how determined Woods is and that he is going to want to at least try to compete again.
The former World No.1 says that Woods, who he joked is still a "sarcastic a-hole", is “doing well, all things considered" but is currently experiencing a groundhog-day style life of recovery where he is spending time with his family.
JT visits Tiger's home each week, with the two forming a close bond in recent years.
“I don’t know. I know that he’s going to try. I don’t see him ever playing if he can’t play well," Thomas told No Laying Up on the prospect of Woods returning to pro golf.
"He doesn’t strike me as a guy that’s going to play at home shooting a bunch of 75s and 76s and he’s like, 'All right, I’m gonna go give Augusta a try this year.’
"That’s just not gonna be him.
“I think he knows that there’s a pretty good chance that might be the last chance he really ever had before that of kinda making another run.
"But at the same time, I know how determined he is.
"I know he’s gonna want to at least try to give something again. Obviously, I hope he does.
"But at the same time, as long as he can be a normal dad again, that’s the No. 1 priority again and the rest is a bonus.”
Woods has won 82 PGA Tour titles and needs just one more victory on the circuit to surpass Sam Snead who he is currently tied with.
The 15-time Major winner last appeared at The Masters in November 2020, where he finished T38th.
He underwent a fifth back operation in December 2020 before suffering severe leg, ankle and foot injuries in a horrific LA car accident in February.
Do you think Woods will return to the PGA Tour next year? Let us know on social media
