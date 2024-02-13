Tiger Woods' Odds For This Year's Majors
What are the current odds of Tiger Woods to add to his haul of 15 Major titles in 2024?
After claiming 14 Majors in the 11 years between 1997 and 2008, it took Tiger Woods another 11 to secure number 15 at the 2019 Masters.
By then, a seemingly relentless string of injuries had taken their toll on Woods after he had seemed likely to eventually overtake Jack Nicklaus’ record of 18 Major titles. Since that most recent triumph at Augusta National, Woods has again been beset by injuries, meaning there have only been 10 more starts at the showpiece tournaments between then and the beginning of 2024.
However, he heads into the year with renewed optimism after his latest surgery, a subtalar fusion procedure on his right-ankle, left it pain-free and later emerged from two events at the end of 2023 unscathed.
Woods, who makes his first start of the year at the Genesis Invitational, has outlined a "best scenario" of a tournament a month over the rest of the year, including the four Majors, and it is in those events where he will inevitably attract the most interest.
Despite that, he is not fancied by the bookmakers to add to his haul of Major titles this year. He is currently priced between +6660 (66/1) and +10000 (100/1) to claim his sixth Masters title in April, far adrift of favourites Rory McIlroy and Scottie Scheffler, who each attract odds of between +750 (7/1) and +950 (9/1).
If bookmakers believe Woods’ chances of winning the first Major of the year are remote, they’re even less confident of his hopes of a fourth PGA Championship title. Odds currently hover between +10000 (100/1) and +12500 (125/1) for the Valhalla tournament, even though that’s where Woods claimed the Wanamaker Trophy for the second time in 2000.
It’s a similar story for the US Open, with odds in the same range, as bookmakers think a fourth title will elude Woods with either Scheffler or John Rahm the likeliest to lift the trophy.
As for The Open, which Woods has won three times, even though it’s hardly a ringing endorsement of his credentials, you can get odds as short as +8500 (85/1) up to around +125000 (125/1) as he goes in search of his first win at Royal Troon.
Perhaps considering how little competitive golf Woods has played since returning to action at the 2022 Masters following a car accident, it was inevitable the bookmakers wouldn’t fancy his chances at this year's four Majors. We know from Woods’ competitive nature that he likely wouldn’t even enter a tournament if he didn’t think he could win it, though.
It’s now almost five years since the 48-year-old’s most recent Major win - and that was unexpected. With an optimistic injury outlook, it perhaps wouldn't be a good idea to assume he can't defy the odds once again.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
-
-
Tiger Woods Makes Ball Change Ahead Of PGA Tour Return At Genesis Invitational
The 15-time Major champion will have a new Bridgestone ball in play for this week's Genesis Invitational
By Elliott Heath Published
-
FootJoy Pro/SLX Carbon Golf Shoe Review
Now into it's eighth year, what changes have been made on FootJoy's latest Pro/SLX Carbon?
By Dan Parker Published