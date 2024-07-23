Tiger Woods Shows Leg Injury For First Time Since Near-Fatal Car Crash

The 15-time Major champion admitted he could have lost his leg after a near-fatal car accident in 2021 - with Woods baring the extent of the injury for the first time at the 2024 US Junior Amateur

Main image of Tiger Woods at the US Junior Amateur with inset photo of his leg and the scars that remain from his 2021 car crash
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Jonny Leighfield
By
published

Tiger Woods bared the extent of his right leg injury while supporting son Charlie at the US Junior Amateur on Monday.

Woods sustained serious damage to the lower half of his right leg back in 2021 after being involved in a one-car accident during a February morning in California. 

The now-48-year-old was travelling at high speed when his SUV veered off the road after hitting the central kerb and then a tree before rolling several times. According to Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva, the incident could have been fatal if not for the strength of the interior unit in Woods' car.

After being found conscious and responsive by medical staff, the 82-time PGA Tour winner was taken to the nearby Harbor UCLA Medical Centre as a result of several injuries and required emergency surgery.

His right leg was stabilised with a metal rod, screws and pins, and he later admitted that amputation had been “on the table.” Speaking to Golf Digest, Woods said: "There was a point in time when, I wouldn’t say it was 50/50, but it was damn-near there if I was going to walk out of that hospital with one leg,”

A post shared by Tiger Woods (@tigerwoods)

A photo posted by on

Woods left hospital three weeks later in a wheelchair and continued his recovery - although he admitted a return to full-time golf would no longer be possible.

He said: “After my back fusion, I had to climb Mount Everest one more time. This time around, I don’t think I’ll have the body to climb Mount Everest and that’s OK.

“I can still participate in the game of golf. But as far as climbing the mountain again and getting all the way to the top, I don’t think that’s a realistic expectation of me.”

Since the accident, the Californian has only made 10 PGA Tour starts - six of which have come since the Hero World Challenge last December.

His most recent appearance was at The Open last week, but Woods missed the cut for the third time in four Majors this year. After leaving Scotland on Saturday morning, he travelled back to the US where he went on to support Charlie in his US Junior Amateur debut at Oakland Hills, Michigan.

Two images of Tiger Woods' right-leg injury at the 2024 US Junior Amateur

Photos of Tiger Woods' right-leg injury at the 2024 US Junior Amateur

(Image credit: Getty Images)

While the younger Woods struggled on the opening day of competition via a 12-over 82, his father kept a close eye on proceedings. As he did so, people noticed his uncovered right leg and the serious nature of the scars left following his 2021 surgery.

Woods has always worn a sleeve over his injured side before, with his appearance at Oakland Hills revealing the extent of the damage he sustained.

He is not expected to return to competition until later this year, with Woods stating after missing the cut at The Open that he is targeting the Hero World Challenge once again and his "fifth Major" - the PNC Championship.

"No, I'm not going to play until then," Woods said of the Hero World Challenge and his plans.

"I'm going to just keep getting physically better and keep working on it. Hopefully just come back for what is it, our fifth Major, the Father/Son, so looking forward to it."

Topics
Tiger Woods
Jonny Leighfield
Jonny Leighfield
Staff Writer

Jonny Leighfield is our Staff News Writer who joined Golf Monthly just in time for the 2023 Solheim Cup and Ryder Cup. He graduated from the University of Brighton with a degree in Sport Journalism in 2017 and spent almost five years as the sole sports reporter at his local newspaper. During his time with Golf Monthly, Jonny has interviewed several stars of the game, including Robert MacIntyre, Ian Poulter, and Lee Westwood. An improving golfer himself, Jonny enjoys learning as much about the game as he can and is hoping to reach his Handicap goal of 18 at some stage. He attended both the 150th and 151st Open Championships and dreams of attending The Masters one day.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸