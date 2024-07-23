Tiger Woods Shows Leg Injury For First Time Since Near-Fatal Car Crash
The 15-time Major champion admitted he could have lost his leg after a near-fatal car accident in 2021 - with Woods baring the extent of the injury for the first time at the 2024 US Junior Amateur
Tiger Woods bared the extent of his right leg injury while supporting son Charlie at the US Junior Amateur on Monday.
Woods sustained serious damage to the lower half of his right leg back in 2021 after being involved in a one-car accident during a February morning in California.
The now-48-year-old was travelling at high speed when his SUV veered off the road after hitting the central kerb and then a tree before rolling several times. According to Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva, the incident could have been fatal if not for the strength of the interior unit in Woods' car.
After being found conscious and responsive by medical staff, the 82-time PGA Tour winner was taken to the nearby Harbor UCLA Medical Centre as a result of several injuries and required emergency surgery.
His right leg was stabilised with a metal rod, screws and pins, and he later admitted that amputation had been “on the table.” Speaking to Golf Digest, Woods said: "There was a point in time when, I wouldn’t say it was 50/50, but it was damn-near there if I was going to walk out of that hospital with one leg,”
Woods left hospital three weeks later in a wheelchair and continued his recovery - although he admitted a return to full-time golf would no longer be possible.
He said: “After my back fusion, I had to climb Mount Everest one more time. This time around, I don’t think I’ll have the body to climb Mount Everest and that’s OK.
“I can still participate in the game of golf. But as far as climbing the mountain again and getting all the way to the top, I don’t think that’s a realistic expectation of me.”
Since the accident, the Californian has only made 10 PGA Tour starts - six of which have come since the Hero World Challenge last December.
His most recent appearance was at The Open last week, but Woods missed the cut for the third time in four Majors this year. After leaving Scotland on Saturday morning, he travelled back to the US where he went on to support Charlie in his US Junior Amateur debut at Oakland Hills, Michigan.
While the younger Woods struggled on the opening day of competition via a 12-over 82, his father kept a close eye on proceedings. As he did so, people noticed his uncovered right leg and the serious nature of the scars left following his 2021 surgery.
Woods has always worn a sleeve over his injured side before, with his appearance at Oakland Hills revealing the extent of the damage he sustained.
🚨🐅😲 #LOOK: A photo has emerged of Tiger Woods without his leg sleeve @TWlegion (Via: blakebunkersgolf/IG) pic.twitter.com/ppaGLdXg8XJuly 22, 2024
He is not expected to return to competition until later this year, with Woods stating after missing the cut at The Open that he is targeting the Hero World Challenge once again and his "fifth Major" - the PNC Championship.
"No, I'm not going to play until then," Woods said of the Hero World Challenge and his plans.
"I'm going to just keep getting physically better and keep working on it. Hopefully just come back for what is it, our fifth Major, the Father/Son, so looking forward to it."
