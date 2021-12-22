'Tiger Woods Is Probably Gonna Beat Jack Nicklaus' Record' - John Daly
Daly has faith in Tiger Woods coming back and winning more Majors
By Elliott Heath published
John Daly and his son John II won the PNC Championship at the weekend, where they defeated Team Woods by two strokes after rounds of 60 and 57 in Orlando. The 55-year-old two-time Major champion looks to have brought up a future star in John Daly II, who keeps getting better year after year in the tournament that is now box office thanks to Tiger and Charlie Woods now adding it to their schedules.
Team Woods made 12 consecutive birdies in the final round to take the Dalys close with Tiger playing competitively for the first time in 13 months and for the first time since his horrific car accident in February. Woods reminded us all of how great a golfer he is over the two days and the speed of his recovery has been nothing short of phenomenal.
Daly was clearly impressed too, as he went on to tell the Fox & Friends TV show that he thinks Tiger will "probably" beat Jack Nicklaus' record of 18 Major championships.
“It's Tiger. You know, it's like the Ben Hogan accident, I think Ben Hogan came back and won a few Majors after that. Luckily, I don't think Tiger's was as severe as Ben Hogan's. Probably didn't have the technology to fix Ben Hogan's body like they did Tiger's," Daly said.
“But I think Tiger's gonna be fine. He looked good. He looked a little tired, but he still looked great. He'll be back, and I could see it in his eyes; he's probably gonna beat Jack Nicklaus' records and be the greatest of all time."
Woods is currently on 15 Majors so would need another four to surpass Nicklaus' total of 18. He is set to return to the PGA Tour in 2022 with a limited schedule, although we have no confirmation of when that will be. Lee Trevino recently said he knows when Woods will play next and our guesses our either Augusta or St Andrews for the 150th Open.
Elliott Heath is our Senior Staff Writer and has been with Golf Monthly since early 2016.
