Tiger Woods And Rory McIlroy Served Subpoena By LIV Golf

Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy have arguably been the two most vocal players surrounding the Saudi-backed LIV Golf series, with it being recently announced that the pair have launched a technology focussed golf league that will begin in 2024.

However, following the launch of the league, as well as a number of huge changes announced by PGA Tour Commissioner, Jay Monahan, it has been reported that both Woods and McIlroy were served notice of a subpoena to reveal details of a recent meeting between PGA Tour players’ at last weeks' BMW Championship, the second tournament of the FedEx Cup playoffs.

Monahan highlighted a number of key changes which are designed to "bring the game's top players together more often." (Image credit: Getty Images)

In a press release, it stated that: “It is believed that discussions occurred which are alleged… to be anticompetitive and violative of the antitrust laws vis a vis the LIV Golf Tour and its players”. The release added that Woods has been given notice of a deposition on the 21st September, McIlroy is the 22nd September and PGA Tour Commissioner, Monahan, the 27th September in Jupiter Florida.

Larry Klayman, who is a lawyer representing the lead plaintiff in a case against the PGA Tour, reportedly claims that: "This is not a personal 'thing' against Woods, McIlroy and Monahan. It's about getting information about what occurred at the players' meeting and generally with regard to allegations in our complaint that the PGA Tour, the DP World Tour and their commissioners Jay Monahan and Keith Pelley, are allegedly colluding in restraint of trade and the antitrust laws to harm the LIV Golf Tour and its players.”

Along with his statement, Klayman also added that the new PGA Tour changes, in which include the introduction of four elevated events, as well as a Player Impact Program purse that will increase to $100m, is an attempt “to emulate LIV Golf, while continuing to allegedly harm LIV and its players", with Klayman calling it "LIV Light".

Klayman speaks outside the US Federal District Courthouse in January 2019 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Following Monahan's press conference at the Tour Championship, LIV Golf reacted to the changes, with the Saudi-backed series releasing a statement which simply read: “LIV Golf is clearly the best thing that’s ever happened to help the careers of professional golfers”.

The series CEO, Greg Norman, couldn't help but take a dig as well, as the Australian posted a meme of himself and Monahan, with the caption showing the PGA Tour boss asking: “Hey, can I copy your homework?” and Norman replying: “Sure, just make it look different so it doesn’t look too obvious”. The post drew laughing emoji responses from LIV players Lee Westwood and Charles Howell III.