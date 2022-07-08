Thomas Bjorn Disqualified From Scottish Open
The Dane signed for an incorrect scorecard at the Renaissance Club
Europe's winning 2018 Ryder Cup captain Thomas Bjorn is out of the Scottish Open after being disqualified for signing for an incorrect score.
It's not yet known which score, or scores, were incorrect on his second round scorecard but the Dane is heading home early from the Renaissance Club.
Bjorn was heading home anyway after posting a score of 12-over-par for two rounds, which included rounds of 75 (+5) and 77 (+7).
His Friday scorecard, which resulted in his disqualification, featured five bogeys, two doubles and two birdies.
The Dane is the second high-profile player to fall foul this week after Jordan Spieth was disqualified from the JP McManus Pro-Am. The American scooped up his ball in the team format, momentarily forgetting that there was also an individual title to play for.
Bjorn now mixes his time between the DP World Tour and the over-50s Legends Tour and PGA Tour Champions. He won his first title in eight years last August on the Legends Tour, emerging victorious at the Irish Legends at Rosapenna Hotel & Golf Resort, beating Wales' Phillip Price in a playoff.
