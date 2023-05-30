Thomas Bjorn Agrees With Harrington That Rangefinders Should Be Used In All Tournaments
The European Ryder Cup winning captain has given his take on the use of rangefinders on the PGA Tour.
Thomas Bjorn believes rangefinders could help to stop slow play on the PGA Tour and at the Majors.
Recently, several players including Patrick Cantlay and Scottie Scheffler have been slammed for taking too much time on the golf course.
Cantlay was heavily criticised following this year's Masters, with Brooks Koepka, who was playing in the group behind him on the final day, hitting out at the 2021 FedEx Cup champion for the amount of time he took to complete his round.
World No 1, Scheffler was also recently rebuked for taking over five minutes to hit a shot at the PGA Championship.
Rangefinders are currently prohibited on the PGA Tour, the DP World Tour, the Masters, the US Open and the Open Championship, but golf fans may have seen some players using DMDs at this month's PGA Championship.
That's because back in 2021 the PGA of America decided to lift the ban on rangefinders at the event, in order to improve the flow of play around the course, and it seems some players believe they should be used in all events.
Yesterday, three-time Major winner Padraig Harrington took to Twitter to call on golf's governing bodies to allow players to use the distance measurement tools in all tournaments.
"After using a rangefinder for the last 2 weeks [at the] PGA Championship and the Senior PGA Championship, I’ve come round to believing that we should use them in all tournaments," the Irishman said.
"They really help with pace of play when players are out of position with an awkward yardage."
His comments were then echoed by Bjorn who, despite being initially unsure over their use, wrote: "I agree with this. I was sceptical but it works…"
I agree with this 👇I was sceptical but it works…@DPWorldTour @PGATOUR @RandA @USGA https://t.co/t57nPPX73oMay 30, 2023
Their opinions have attracted some reaction from Twitter users, too, with many agreeing that golf needs to implement new rules that can help ensure the game flows better.
One Twitter user wrote in the comments: "Anything to help the pace of play."
While another added: "The range finder plus yardage books is a perfect combo. For sure it will help with the pace of play. This should have been implemented a long time ago."
Devices conforming to Rule 4.3a (1) are allowed at the PGA Championship. It says:
Rule 4.3a (1) Distance and Directional Information.
- Allowed: Getting information on distance or direction (such as from a distance-measuring device or compass).
- Not Allowed: Measuring elevation changes, or Interpreting distance or directional information (such as using a device to get a recommended line of play or club selection based on the location of the player's ball).
Some of the best golf rangefinders have slope settings on them, but players are not allowed to utilise these elevation measurement features during the tournament.
Rangefinders are also allowed at the KPMG Women's PGA Championship and while it can be argued that they do assist players to make judgements on their distances, they certainly can stop the bane that is slow play, by giving players fast and accurate distances to their targets, enabling them to play their shot quicker.
Ed has been playing golf for as long as he can remember and is obsessive about the sport. He is regularly sought after by family members and friends for advice on what equipment to buy and uses his background, having written extensively on golf in the past, to produce equipment orientated content for Golf Monthly.
Having obtained a Masters in Law with Medicine from the University of Liverpool, Ed has recently changed paths into journalism and just last year achieved his NCTJ Sports Journalism Diploma with the Press Association.
He has written for a variety of media outlets over the years and has interviewed some big names in sport, including Premier League managers, All Blacks Coaches and Grand Slam tennis superstars. He has also worked on some huge sporting events, including the 2021 Australian Open and the 2022 FIFA World Cup. And when he's not writing for Golf Monthly, you'll find him producing news and feature articles for the MailOnline's sports desk, where he covers everything from football to rugby union.
During his weekends off, you'll likely find Ed heading out for a round at one of his local golf clubs with his friends, and was, up until recently, a member at the Leatherhead Golf Club in Surrey. Ed also plays the saxophone, can tell you some pretty terrible dad jokes and can knock up a very tasty carbonara!
