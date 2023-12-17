'They Might Fine Me' - PGA Tour Winner On Recent Involvement In LIV Golf Promotions Event

At Abu Dhabi Golf Club Kalle Samooja, Kieran Vincent and Jinichiro Kozuma became the first three players to qualify for the LIV Golf League via its Promotions event, with the trio securing full playing rights to the PIF-Funded circuit for 2024.

Prior to the tournament, a lot had been made about the calibre of players who may enter the Promotions event and, at the PGA Tour Q-School presented by Korn Ferry, one player who featured at the LIV Golf tournament has stated he is unsure what will happen to him as a result of his appearance.

Martin Trainer, who finished ninth in the Promotions event after producing a four-under-par score over the final 36-holes, is this week attempting to grab a PGA Tour card at Q-School and, when questioned about his actions in the LIV Golf tournament, his response was simply: “We’ll see what happens. They might fine me.”

Before the Promotions event, a report by Sports Illustrated claimed that the PGA Tour will not stop members from playing in LIV's qualifying tournament, with a Tour spokesperson reportedly stating: “Based on the information publicly available regarding the LIV Golf Promotion event; it is determined to be a qualifying event only and not a part of an unauthorized series."

However, players on the relevant Tours still needed to apply for releases, with Korn Ferry Tour players needing to apply 15-days in advance, whilst PGA Tour players had a 45-day window. Because the announcement didn't come until the end of October, it meant PGA Tour players were outside the time-span.

“It was a strange situation because I was trying to keep my card and then I didn’t and weighing options, and so that’s how I got stuck in that pickle. I don’t think it will be a suspension, probably a fine," explained Trainer, who currently sits in a tie for 54th at the PGA Tour's Q-School.

Trainer claimed his sole PGA Tour victory in 2019 at the Puerto Rico Open (Image credit: Getty Images)

Finishing 178th in the FedEx Cup standings, Trainer was forced to return to Q-School and, when questioned why he had entered the Promotions event in Abu Dhabi, the Frenchman stated: “It was just an opportunity. I have a little status on Korn Ferry, I’ll get into some PGA Tour events, I can play a few European Tour events. Between that and this week, it was two chances to try and have full status on a major tour.”

He went on to add: “I don’t want to struggle on the mini Tours. If I can’t make it on Tour, I want to go back to school and become a therapist. I find the human condition and human challenges much more fascinating... Obviously there is plenty to analyze in myself!”