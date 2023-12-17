'They Might Fine Me' - PGA Tour Winner On Recent Involvement In LIV Golf Promotions Event
Martin Trainer just missed out on a LIV Golf card, with the Frenchman unclear what the repercussions could be from the PGA Tour
At Abu Dhabi Golf Club Kalle Samooja, Kieran Vincent and Jinichiro Kozuma became the first three players to qualify for the LIV Golf League via its Promotions event, with the trio securing full playing rights to the PIF-Funded circuit for 2024.
Prior to the tournament, a lot had been made about the calibre of players who may enter the Promotions event and, at the PGA Tour Q-School presented by Korn Ferry, one player who featured at the LIV Golf tournament has stated he is unsure what will happen to him as a result of his appearance.
Martin Trainer, who finished ninth in the Promotions event after producing a four-under-par score over the final 36-holes, is this week attempting to grab a PGA Tour card at Q-School and, when questioned about his actions in the LIV Golf tournament, his response was simply: “We’ll see what happens. They might fine me.”
Before the Promotions event, a report by Sports Illustrated claimed that the PGA Tour will not stop members from playing in LIV's qualifying tournament, with a Tour spokesperson reportedly stating: “Based on the information publicly available regarding the LIV Golf Promotion event; it is determined to be a qualifying event only and not a part of an unauthorized series."
However, players on the relevant Tours still needed to apply for releases, with Korn Ferry Tour players needing to apply 15-days in advance, whilst PGA Tour players had a 45-day window. Because the announcement didn't come until the end of October, it meant PGA Tour players were outside the time-span.
“It was a strange situation because I was trying to keep my card and then I didn’t and weighing options, and so that’s how I got stuck in that pickle. I don’t think it will be a suspension, probably a fine," explained Trainer, who currently sits in a tie for 54th at the PGA Tour's Q-School.
Finishing 178th in the FedEx Cup standings, Trainer was forced to return to Q-School and, when questioned why he had entered the Promotions event in Abu Dhabi, the Frenchman stated: “It was just an opportunity. I have a little status on Korn Ferry, I’ll get into some PGA Tour events, I can play a few European Tour events. Between that and this week, it was two chances to try and have full status on a major tour.”
He went on to add: “I don’t want to struggle on the mini Tours. If I can’t make it on Tour, I want to go back to school and become a therapist. I find the human condition and human challenges much more fascinating... Obviously there is plenty to analyze in myself!”
Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing.
Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round came in 2016, where he shot a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine holes. He currently plays at Witney Lakes in Oxfordshire and his favourite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.
Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?
Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°
Fairway Wood: TaylorMade Rocketballz Stage 2, 15°, 19°
Hybrid: Adams Super Hybrid, 22°
Irons: Mizuno MP54, 5-PW
Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°
Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero
Ball: Titleist Pro V1x
