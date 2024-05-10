The Two Caddies Who Have Already Earned Over $1 Million In 2024

A pair of loopers who work alongside the very best in the world have already banked seven figures before the second men's Major of the season...

A split image of Gary Matthews (left) and Ted Scott
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Jonny Leighfield
By
published

Given the increasing purses across the top level of men's professional golf, it can be easy to forget that it is not just the players themselves who are making more money than ever - the caddies certainly aren't missing out either.

Cumulative payouts on the PGA Tour, DP World Tour, and LIV Golf League have already totalled well into the tens of millions of dollars this season, giving the leading golfers a chance to set themselves and their families up for life in just a few short months.

On the PGA Tour, Scottie Scheffler is comfortably in the number one position in the FedEx Cup standings thanks to a total paypacket of just over $18.6 million in 2024. That has been helped by four wins - one of which was his second Masters title.

LIV's leading golfer in terms of money right now is Joaquin Niemann, but the Chilean's total earnings across the year so far pales in comparison to Scheffler's bulging bank account. Despite a pair of wins and only two finishes outside of the top-10 in seven LIV Golf events, Niemann has collected *just* $10.888 million.

However, taking into account four non-LIV events in the 2024 campaign, Niemann has collected an extra $811,647.63 in total prize money, taking his total up to $11,571,647.62.

Joaquin Niemann and Gary Matthews at The Masters in 2023

Joaquin Niemann and Gary Matthews at The Masters in 2023

(Image credit: Getty Images)

For context, the leading players in the DP World Tour's Race To Dubai have scooped less than $2 million ahead of the PGA Championship.

As a result of Scheffler and Niemann's fantastic respective seasons so far, their caddies have likely become the first two bagmen to earn over $1 million in 2024 - purely via what is effectively a bonus.

Scheffler's assistant, Ted Scott is believed to have picked up almost $1.8 million while Gary Matthews - whose boss is Niemann - is thought to have claimed an extra $1,041,830.51 this term.

Tour caddies are usually paid a yearly salary or kept on a retainer, with each week presenting a new opportunity for an extra bump in their earnings. And assuming that both players adhere to what is thought to be the standard cut for a caddie on tour - which usually sees the looper collect 10% of the winner's check and between 5-7% depending on how high up a player finishes - here is the breakdown of what we believe to be their respective earnings in 2024.

Swipe to scroll horizontally
Ted Scott Earnings In 2024
EventPositionScheffler Prize MoneyPredicted Caddie RateCaddie Bonus
The Sentry5th$690,5007%$48,335
The American Express17th$132,3005%$6,615
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am6th$642,5007%$44,795
WM Phoenix Open3rd$519,2007%$36,344
Genesis Invitational10th$455,0007%$31,850
Arnold Palmer Invitational1st$4,000,00010%$400,000
The Players Championship1st$4,500,00010%$450,000
Houston Open2nd$553,7357%$38,761
The Masters1st$3,600,00010%$360,000
RBC Heritage1st$3,600,00010%$360,000
Row 10 - Cell 0 Row 10 - Cell 1 TOTALRow 10 - Cell 3 TOTAL
Row 11 - Cell 0 Row 11 - Cell 1 $18,693,235Row 11 - Cell 3 $1,776,880
Swipe to scroll horizontally
Gary Matthews Earnings In 2024
EventPositionNiemann Prize MoneyPredicted Caddie RateCaddie Bonus
Australian PGA Championship5th$55,002.677%$3,850.19
Australian Open1st$201,556.2310%$20,155.62
Dubai Desert ClassicT4th$378,513.177%$26,495.92
LIV Mayakoba1st$4,000,00010%$400,000
LIV Las Vegas33rd$155,0005%$7,750
LIV Jeddah1st$4,000,00010%$400,000
LIV Hong Kong4th$1,000,0007%$70,000
LIV Miami11th$380,0005%$19,000
The MastersT22$176,575.555%$8,828.78
LIV Adelaide6th$700,0007%$49,000
LIV Singapore8th$525,0007%$36,750
Row 11 - Cell 0 Row 11 - Cell 1 TOTALRow 11 - Cell 3 TOTAL
Row 12 - Cell 0 Row 12 - Cell 1 $11,571,647.62Row 12 - Cell 3 $1,041,830.51
Topics
Scottie Scheffler Joaquin Niemann
Jonny Leighfield
Jonny Leighfield
Staff Writer

Jonny Leighfield is our Staff News Writer who joined Golf Monthly just in time for the 2023 Solheim Cup and Ryder Cup. He graduated from the University of Brighton with a degree in Sport Journalism in 2017 and spent almost five years as the sole sports reporter at his local newspaper. An improving golfer who still classes himself as ‘one of the worst players on the Golf Monthly team’, Jonny enjoys playing as much as he can and is hoping to reach his Handicap goal of 18 at some stage. He attended both the 150th and 151st Opens and is keen to make it an annual pilgrimage.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸