The Two Caddies Who Have Already Earned Over $1 Million In 2024

Given the increasing purses across the top level of men's professional golf, it can be easy to forget that it is not just the players themselves who are making more money than ever - the caddies certainly aren't missing out either.

Cumulative payouts on the PGA Tour, DP World Tour, and LIV Golf League have already totalled well into the tens of millions of dollars this season, giving the leading golfers a chance to set themselves and their families up for life in just a few short months.

On the PGA Tour, Scottie Scheffler is comfortably in the number one position in the FedEx Cup standings thanks to a total paypacket of just over $18.6 million in 2024. That has been helped by four wins - one of which was his second Masters title.

LIV's leading golfer in terms of money right now is Joaquin Niemann, but the Chilean's total earnings across the year so far pales in comparison to Scheffler's bulging bank account. Despite a pair of wins and only two finishes outside of the top-10 in seven LIV Golf events, Niemann has collected *just* $10.888 million.

However, taking into account four non-LIV events in the 2024 campaign, Niemann has collected an extra $811,647.63 in total prize money, taking his total up to $11,571,647.62.

Joaquin Niemann and Gary Matthews at The Masters in 2023 (Image credit: Getty Images)

For context, the leading players in the DP World Tour's Race To Dubai have scooped less than $2 million ahead of the PGA Championship.

As a result of Scheffler and Niemann's fantastic respective seasons so far, their caddies have likely become the first two bagmen to earn over $1 million in 2024 - purely via what is effectively a bonus.

Scheffler's assistant, Ted Scott is believed to have picked up almost $1.8 million while Gary Matthews - whose boss is Niemann - is thought to have claimed an extra $1,041,830.51 this term.

Tour caddies are usually paid a yearly salary or kept on a retainer, with each week presenting a new opportunity for an extra bump in their earnings. And assuming that both players adhere to what is thought to be the standard cut for a caddie on tour - which usually sees the looper collect 10% of the winner's check and between 5-7% depending on how high up a player finishes - here is the breakdown of what we believe to be their respective earnings in 2024.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Ted Scott Earnings In 2024 Event Position Scheffler Prize Money Predicted Caddie Rate Caddie Bonus The Sentry 5th $690,500 7% $48,335 The American Express 17th $132,300 5% $6,615 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am 6th $642,500 7% $44,795 WM Phoenix Open 3rd $519,200 7% $36,344 Genesis Invitational 10th $455,000 7% $31,850 Arnold Palmer Invitational 1st $4,000,000 10% $400,000 The Players Championship 1st $4,500,000 10% $450,000 Houston Open 2nd $553,735 7% $38,761 The Masters 1st $3,600,000 10% $360,000 RBC Heritage 1st $3,600,000 10% $360,000 Row 10 - Cell 0 Row 10 - Cell 1 TOTAL Row 10 - Cell 3 TOTAL Row 11 - Cell 0 Row 11 - Cell 1 $18,693,235 Row 11 - Cell 3 $1,776,880