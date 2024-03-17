The Players Championship Tee Times: Final Round
Xander Schauffele has a slim one shot lead going into the final day at TPC Sawgrass, with a number of big names in hot pursuit
On Saturday, fans were treated to an enthralling day of golf at TPC Sawgrass, with Xander Schauffele firing a seven-under-par round of 65 to lead by one going into the final day of The Players Championship.
Starting the day, you could be forgiven for thinking that Wyndham Clark was going to run away with it, especially when he made a birdie at the opening hole. However, the US Open winner struggled on Saturday, with a two-under-par round, which included a ball ending up in the water on the 17th, putting Clark second and one back of his fellow countryman.
Despite the class on show, Schauffele hasn't won on the PGA Tour since the 2022 Genesis Scottish Open. On Saturday though, the American put himself in prime position to extinguish the 20 month wait for a title, with Schauffele carding seven birdies in a blemish-free round of 65.
As well as Schauffele and Clark, Open winner Brian Harman is just two shots back of the lead, with Harman producing an eight-under round of 64 to vault seven spots on the day.
The leaderboard at The Players Championship is stacked, with another Major winner, Matt Fitzpatrick, also five shots back of the lead. If Fitzpatrick were to win, he would become the first English winner of the tournament and, following a gutsy back nine, he will need to go low on Sunday to stand a chance.
Below, we have listed the pairings for the final day of The Players Championship, with the leaders set to go out at 1.40pm local time (EDT).
THE PLAYERS CHAMPIONSHIP TEE TIMES - NOTABLE SUNDAY PAIRINGS
ET (GMT)
- 8.07am (12.07pm): Patrick Cantlay, Min Woo Lee
- 12.25pm (16.25pm): Rory McIlroy, C.T. Pan
- 13.40pm (17.40pm): Xander Schauffele, Wyndham Clark
THE PLAYERS CHAMPIONSHIP TEE TIMES - ALL SUNDAY PAIRINGS
ET (GMT)
- 7.35am (11.35am): Seamus Power
- 7.40am (11.40am): Rickie Fowler, Grayson Murray
- 7.49am (11.49am): Gary Woodland, Max Homa
- 7.58am (11.58am): Keith Mitchell, Thomas Detry
- 8.07am (12.07pm): Patrick Cantlay, Min Woo Lee
- 8.16am (12.16pm): Francesco Molinari, Andrew Putnam
- 8.25am (12.25pm): Ben Martin, Tyler Duncan
- 8.35am (12.35pm): Mark Hubbard, Harris English
- 8.45am (12.45pm): Denny McCarthy, Shane Lowry
- 8.55am (12.55pm): Viktor Hovland, Jimmy Stanger
- 9.05am (13.05pm): J.J. Spaun, Adam Scott
- 9.20am (13.20pm): Martin Laird, Zac Blair
- 9.30am (13.30pm): Cameron Young, Ryan Moore
- 9.40am (13.40pm): Dylan Wu, Kurt Kitayama
- 9.50am (13.50pm): Sami Valimaki, Mackenzie Hughes
- 10.00am (14.00pm): Tom Hoge, David Lipsky
- 10.10am (14.10pm): Lee Hodges, Chris Kirk
- 10.20am (14.20pm): Alex Noren, Chan Kim
- 10.30am (14.30pm): Sungjae Im, Tommy Fleetwood
- 10.40am (14.40pm): Aaron Rai, Jake Knapp
- 10.50am (14.50pm): Jason Day, Nick Taylor
- 11.05am (15.05pm): Taylor Moore, Collin Morikawa
- 11.15am (15.15pm): Brice Garnett, Tony Finau
- 11.25am (15.25pm): Sam Ryder, Corey Conners
- 11.35am (15.35pm): Si Woo Kim, Emiliano Grillo
- 11.45am (15.45pm): Matti Schmid, Peter Malnati
- 11.55am (15.55pm): Matt NeSmith, Sepp Straka
- 12.05pm (16.05pm): Joel Dahmen, Austin Eckroat
- 12.15pm (16.15pm): Sam Burns, Adam Schenk
- 12.25pm (16.25pm): Rory McIlroy, C.T. Pan
- 12.35pm (16.35pm): Ludvig Aberg, Christiaan Bezuidenhout
- 12.50pm (16.50pm): J.T. Poston, Doug Ghim
- 13.00pm (17.00pm): Taylor Montgomery, Hideki Matsuyama
- 13.10pm (17.10pm): Scottie Scheffler, Nate Lashley
- 13.20pm (17.20pm): Matt Fitzpatrick, Sahith Theegala
- 13.30pm (17.30pm): Brian Harman, Maverick McNealy
- 13.40pm (17.40pm): Xander Schauffele, Wyndham Clark
HOW TO WATCH THE PLAYERS CHAMPIONSHIP IN THE US
All times ET
Sunday 17th March: 1.00pm-6.00pm (NBC/Peacock)
HOW TO WATCH THE PLAYERS CHAMPIONSHIP IN THE UK
All times GMT
Sunday 17 March: 2.00pm-10.00pm (Sky Sports Golf), 5.30pm-10.00pm (Sky Sports Main Event)
