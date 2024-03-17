The Players Championship Tee Times: Final Round

On Saturday, fans were treated to an enthralling day of golf at TPC Sawgrass, with Xander Schauffele firing a seven-under-par round of 65 to lead by one going into the final day of The Players Championship.

Starting the day, you could be forgiven for thinking that Wyndham Clark was going to run away with it, especially when he made a birdie at the opening hole. However, the US Open winner struggled on Saturday, with a two-under-par round, which included a ball ending up in the water on the 17th, putting Clark second and one back of his fellow countryman.

Schauffele and Clark will tee off in the final pairing at 13.40pm local time (Image credit: Getty Images)

Despite the class on show, Schauffele hasn't won on the PGA Tour since the 2022 Genesis Scottish Open. On Saturday though, the American put himself in prime position to extinguish the 20 month wait for a title, with Schauffele carding seven birdies in a blemish-free round of 65.

As well as Schauffele and Clark, Open winner Brian Harman is just two shots back of the lead, with Harman producing an eight-under round of 64 to vault seven spots on the day.

The leaderboard at The Players Championship is stacked, with another Major winner, Matt Fitzpatrick, also five shots back of the lead. If Fitzpatrick were to win, he would become the first English winner of the tournament and, following a gutsy back nine, he will need to go low on Sunday to stand a chance.

Below, we have listed the pairings for the final day of The Players Championship, with the leaders set to go out at 1.40pm local time (EDT).

THE PLAYERS CHAMPIONSHIP TEE TIMES - NOTABLE SUNDAY PAIRINGS

ET (GMT)

8.07am (12.07pm): Patrick Cantlay, Min Woo Lee

Patrick Cantlay, Min Woo Lee 12.25pm (16.25pm): Rory McIlroy, C.T. Pan

Rory McIlroy, C.T. Pan 13.40pm (17.40pm): Xander Schauffele, Wyndham Clark

THE PLAYERS CHAMPIONSHIP TEE TIMES - ALL SUNDAY PAIRINGS

ET (GMT)

7.35am (11.35am): Seamus Power

Seamus Power 7.40am (11.40am): Rickie Fowler, Grayson Murray

Rickie Fowler, Grayson Murray 7.49am (11.49am): Gary Woodland, Max Homa

Gary Woodland, Max Homa 7.58am (11.58am): Keith Mitchell, Thomas Detry

Keith Mitchell, Thomas Detry 8.07am (12.07pm): Patrick Cantlay, Min Woo Lee

Patrick Cantlay, Min Woo Lee 8.16am (12.16pm): Francesco Molinari, Andrew Putnam

Francesco Molinari, Andrew Putnam 8.25am (12.25pm): Ben Martin, Tyler Duncan

Ben Martin, Tyler Duncan 8.35am (12.35pm): Mark Hubbard, Harris English

Mark Hubbard, Harris English 8.45am (12.45pm): Denny McCarthy, Shane Lowry

Denny McCarthy, Shane Lowry 8.55am (12.55pm): Viktor Hovland, Jimmy Stanger

Viktor Hovland, Jimmy Stanger 9.05am (13.05pm): J.J. Spaun, Adam Scott

J.J. Spaun, Adam Scott 9.20am (13.20pm): Martin Laird, Zac Blair

Martin Laird, Zac Blair 9.30am (13.30pm): Cameron Young, Ryan Moore

Cameron Young, Ryan Moore 9.40am (13.40pm): Dylan Wu, Kurt Kitayama

Dylan Wu, Kurt Kitayama 9.50am (13.50pm): Sami Valimaki, Mackenzie Hughes

Sami Valimaki, Mackenzie Hughes 10.00am (14.00pm): Tom Hoge, David Lipsky

Tom Hoge, David Lipsky 10.10am (14.10pm): Lee Hodges, Chris Kirk

Lee Hodges, Chris Kirk 10.20am (14.20pm): Alex Noren, Chan Kim

Alex Noren, Chan Kim 10.30am (14.30pm): Sungjae Im, Tommy Fleetwood

Sungjae Im, Tommy Fleetwood 10.40am (14.40pm): Aaron Rai, Jake Knapp

Aaron Rai, Jake Knapp 10.50am (14.50pm): Jason Day, Nick Taylor

Jason Day, Nick Taylor 11.05am (15.05pm): Taylor Moore, Collin Morikawa

Taylor Moore, Collin Morikawa 11.15am (15.15pm): Brice Garnett, Tony Finau

Brice Garnett, Tony Finau 11.25am (15.25pm): Sam Ryder, Corey Conners

Sam Ryder, Corey Conners 11.35am (15.35pm): Si Woo Kim, Emiliano Grillo

Si Woo Kim, Emiliano Grillo 11.45am (15.45pm): Matti Schmid, Peter Malnati

Matti Schmid, Peter Malnati 11.55am (15.55pm): Matt NeSmith, Sepp Straka

Matt NeSmith, Sepp Straka 12.05pm (16.05pm): Joel Dahmen, Austin Eckroat

Joel Dahmen, Austin Eckroat 12.15pm (16.15pm): Sam Burns, Adam Schenk

Sam Burns, Adam Schenk 12.25pm (16.25pm): Rory McIlroy, C.T. Pan

Rory McIlroy, C.T. Pan 12.35pm (16.35pm): Ludvig Aberg, Christiaan Bezuidenhout

Ludvig Aberg, Christiaan Bezuidenhout 12.50pm (16.50pm): J.T. Poston, Doug Ghim

J.T. Poston, Doug Ghim 13.00pm (17.00pm): Taylor Montgomery, Hideki Matsuyama

Taylor Montgomery, Hideki Matsuyama 13.10pm (17.10pm): Scottie Scheffler, Nate Lashley

Scottie Scheffler, Nate Lashley 13.20pm (17.20pm): Matt Fitzpatrick, Sahith Theegala

Matt Fitzpatrick, Sahith Theegala 13.30pm (17.30pm): Brian Harman, Maverick McNealy

Brian Harman, Maverick McNealy 13.40pm (17.40pm): Xander Schauffele, Wyndham Clark

HOW TO WATCH THE PLAYERS CHAMPIONSHIP IN THE US

All times ET

Sunday 17th March: 1.00pm-6.00pm (NBC/Peacock)

HOW TO WATCH THE PLAYERS CHAMPIONSHIP IN THE UK

All times GMT

Sunday 17 March: 2.00pm-10.00pm (Sky Sports Golf), 5.30pm-10.00pm (Sky Sports Main Event)