The Incredible New $35,000 Custom Garia Golf Cart From Kith and TaylorMade

Fashion and lifestyle brand Kith has teamed up with golf equipment manufacture TaylorMade and luxury golf cart brand Garia to produce a cart that has to be seen to be believed.

The Kith & TaylorMade for Garia Via 2+2, which is part of Monday Program for the newly launched Kith for TaylorMade 2024 collection, doesn’t come cheap though, with an asking price of $35,000.

So, what can you get for that kind of money? A lot, as it turns out. The cart, which has two forward-facing seats and two rear-facing seats, has plenty of enticing gadgets despite its compact size of 110” by 58”.

For those who like to travel from shot to shot in style, it has almost everything you could need, including a refrigerator integrated into the dashboard, where there's also a golf ball and tee holder and a USB outlet.

Meanwhile, the leather sports steering wheel has a scorecard and pen holder, and there are double cup holders on each side. The rearview mirrors are also equipped with an integrated rearview camera to help while reversing. There’s also a lockable front bonnet with storage space and more storage space under the rear seat.

It is all housed in premium materials featuring custom Kith for TaylorMade branding, and users can also take advantage of the comfort it offers via armrests and artificial leather seats.

Created a custom Golf Car with TaylorMade and Garia as the Monday Program for our upcoming collection. Stay tuned for more. ⛳️ pic.twitter.com/AihFL2HRlZJune 2, 2024

Not surprisingly, it’s likely to be the envy of anybody who would like to up their transport game on the course, and it looks extremely classy with its metallic green exterior paint and 12-inch alloy wheels.

It’s far more than a collection of nifty gadgets and stylish looks, though – its performance is impressive too, with a maximum speed of 25 mph and a range of up to 40 miles.

As for the partnership, popular US talk show host Jimmy Fallon is on board to help promote it, along with a typically humorous ad.

It doesn’t stop there, either. A pop-up store has opened at The Lodge at Pebble Beach, which will be in operation for the next two months, where customers can purchase items from the Kith for TaylorMade 2024 collection.

Proud to open a pop-up for our Kith for TaylorMade 2024 collection at The Lodge at Pebble Beach. Guests can shop our collection ahead of the global launch starting today. We’ll be open for the next two months (or while supplies last). 1700 17 Mile Dr, Pebble Beach, CA pic.twitter.com/mnWlyqCL1gJune 2, 2024

Anyone interested in buying the cart can place a deposit of $1,500 and expect to take delivery of their made-to-order purchase in 16 weeks, with orders accepted until the end of July.

It’s not the first time that Garia has been involved in the release of headline-making luxury golf carts. In fact, the brand even produced something that was deemed fit for the Queen.

In 2022, she took delivery of a £62,000 (around $80,000) golf cart from the company, which had luxuries including a mini fridge, 0.1inch tablet-style screen offering maps and weather updates, 'weather enclosure' doors, 14-inch alloy wheels, drive mode selection, a lockable boot, Bluetooth speakers, a heated windscreen and cup holders.