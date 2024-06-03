The Incredible New $35,000 Custom Garia Golf Cart From Kith and TaylorMade
The Kith & TaylorMade for Garia Via 2+2 golf cart looks incredible - but it doesn't come cheap
Fashion and lifestyle brand Kith has teamed up with golf equipment manufacture TaylorMade and luxury golf cart brand Garia to produce a cart that has to be seen to be believed.
The Kith & TaylorMade for Garia Via 2+2, which is part of Monday Program for the newly launched Kith for TaylorMade 2024 collection, doesn’t come cheap though, with an asking price of $35,000.
So, what can you get for that kind of money? A lot, as it turns out. The cart, which has two forward-facing seats and two rear-facing seats, has plenty of enticing gadgets despite its compact size of 110” by 58”.
For those who like to travel from shot to shot in style, it has almost everything you could need, including a refrigerator integrated into the dashboard, where there's also a golf ball and tee holder and a USB outlet.
Meanwhile, the leather sports steering wheel has a scorecard and pen holder, and there are double cup holders on each side. The rearview mirrors are also equipped with an integrated rearview camera to help while reversing. There’s also a lockable front bonnet with storage space and more storage space under the rear seat.
It is all housed in premium materials featuring custom Kith for TaylorMade branding, and users can also take advantage of the comfort it offers via armrests and artificial leather seats.
Created a custom Golf Car with TaylorMade and Garia as the Monday Program for our upcoming collection. Stay tuned for more. ⛳️ pic.twitter.com/AihFL2HRlZJune 2, 2024
Not surprisingly, it’s likely to be the envy of anybody who would like to up their transport game on the course, and it looks extremely classy with its metallic green exterior paint and 12-inch alloy wheels.
It’s far more than a collection of nifty gadgets and stylish looks, though – its performance is impressive too, with a maximum speed of 25 mph and a range of up to 40 miles.
As for the partnership, popular US talk show host Jimmy Fallon is on board to help promote it, along with a typically humorous ad.
⛳️ @jimmyfallon @taylormadegolf @KITH pic.twitter.com/JHANW6NfQjJune 3, 2024
It doesn’t stop there, either. A pop-up store has opened at The Lodge at Pebble Beach, which will be in operation for the next two months, where customers can purchase items from the Kith for TaylorMade 2024 collection.
Proud to open a pop-up for our Kith for TaylorMade 2024 collection at The Lodge at Pebble Beach. Guests can shop our collection ahead of the global launch starting today. We’ll be open for the next two months (or while supplies last). 1700 17 Mile Dr, Pebble Beach, CA pic.twitter.com/mnWlyqCL1gJune 2, 2024
Anyone interested in buying the cart can place a deposit of $1,500 and expect to take delivery of their made-to-order purchase in 16 weeks, with orders accepted until the end of July.
It’s not the first time that Garia has been involved in the release of headline-making luxury golf carts. In fact, the brand even produced something that was deemed fit for the Queen.
In 2022, she took delivery of a £62,000 (around $80,000) golf cart from the company, which had luxuries including a mini fridge, 0.1inch tablet-style screen offering maps and weather updates, 'weather enclosure' doors, 14-inch alloy wheels, drive mode selection, a lockable boot, Bluetooth speakers, a heated windscreen and cup holders.
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
