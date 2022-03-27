The Queen Takes Delivery of £62,000 Golf Cart

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

The 95-year-old Monarch has reportedly been struggling with mobility issues and has been using a walking stick for the last six months. However, thanks to the arrival of the $80,000 golf cart, which we believe was delivered two weeks ago, the Queen will now be able to tour the grounds of Windsor Castle alongside her corgis.

Built by Garia, a Danish manufacturer of premium 'golf carts', as part of a 'tie-up' with Mercedes-Benz, the four-seater cart has a range of 50 miles before it needs recharging and can apparently reach speeds of 43mph.

The luxury golf cart from Garia, which features a number of high-quality on-board items. (Image credit: Daily Mail)

Considered the 'Rolls-Royce' of the golf cart world, The Queen is thought to have the 'Monaco' model from Garia's range of buggies, with an on-board mini fridge allowing for the storage of food and drinks.

It also features a 10.1inch tablet-style screen next to the steering wheel, offering maps and weather updates, as well as 'weather enclosure' doors, 14inch alloy wheels, drive mode selection, a lockable boot, Bluetooth speakers, a heated windscreen and cup holders.

The Queen in March views a display of artefacts from Halcyon Days to commemorate the company's 70th anniversary in the White Drawing Room at Windsor Castle (Image credit: Getty Images)

A source revealed to The Sun that the cart has been dubbed the 'Queen Mobile,' with the source revealing that: "She’s been through a lot of physical battles recently with Covid and her back sprain, which would take its toll on anyone — let alone someone who turns 96 next month.

"The cart is a new addition to the castle, and they all think it’s a great idea... it’s certainly fit for a Queen and hopefully it will help her fulfil her engagements. Everyone wants her to carry on for as long as possible being seen by the public. I’m sure the Queen would rather walk to events and carry on as normal, but she is struggling at the moment."

Along with the addition of the new cart, The Queen, is reportedly on top form mentally, despite some "mobility issues". Robert Hardman, who is the author of a new book on the Queen's life, stated: "Mobility is something of an issue now."

Speaking to GB news on Wednesday, Hardman, revealed she was in "very good spirits" amid recent reports that she is relying on a wheelchair.