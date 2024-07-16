'The European Tour Is The One Getting Pushed Out' - Harrington On PGA Tour vs LIV Golf Rivalry
Speaking to Golf Monthly, the two-time Claret Jug winner explained how the PGA Tour-LIV Golf divide has actually helped the game, especially the excitement around Major tournaments
Over the past 12 months, it seems that the divide between the PGA Tour and LIV Golf is starting to slowly narrow, with the on-course battles between the respective players at the US Open and PGA Championship making some call for a more united circuit.
Certainly, the golf between the two Tours has drawn more attention to the sport, with viewership of Major events up in 2024. This is thanks, in part, down to LIV's, Bryson DeChambeau, and PGA Tour players Xander Schauffele and Rory McIlroy, who have been involved in their own tussles at the recent Major championships.
Obviously, the history between the two Tours has somewhat divided the golf world, but one player who seemingly loves the rivalry between the PGA Tour and LIV Golf League is World Golf Hall of Famer, Padraig Harrington.
Speaking exclusively to Golf Monthly ahead of The Open Championship at Royal Troon, Harrington stated: "I'm a big fan of the rivalries from competing Tours. I was brought up with a strong European Tour and PGA Tour. There was always a little bit of niggle, not just in the Ryder Cup, but in other events. If you went over there and won in the States, you won for Europe.
"You see that with LIV at the moment. If they can get a winner in an event, you're winning for their Tour. That provides a little bit of rivalry and a little bit of niggle. It definitely makes the Majors more exciting. We don't get to see the LIV players play enough, so we're never really sure… it's getting a bit more familiar with it now, but we're never really sure what form they are in.
"So, it does add intrigue, having the LIV players playing in the Majors. Bryson in the last two Majors, particularly the PGA Championship, I found that very exciting. Xander won head to head with him and Bryson pushed him all the way and we hadn't seen Bryson play that well, or in that position, for a good while. It was extremely exciting. Then there was Bryson and Rory and it went his way there".
Since the PGA Tour-PIF merger announcement in June of last year, talks have started to move further, with the PGA Tour's Commissioner, Jay Monahan, claiming that progress is being made, but the sheer complexity of the matter is why a deal remains some way off.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
Previously, the likes of Rory McIlroy have called for a 'world Tour' style set up that would include some European PGA Tour events, whereas LIV's CEO, Greg Norman, has claimed that LIV Golf is here to stay and not going anywhere.
Therefore, with the merger itself, it is unclear as to how a potential schedule will look, especially as there's still the matter of where the DP World Tour will fit in to all of this as well.
In the case of Harrington, he is "all for co-existing with two Tours," but also realises that "the European Tour is the one getting pushed out," with the three-Major winner adding: "I'm all for two Tours and the coming together in certain events and the crossover of certain players at times because it adds to excitement. It’s like when you’re watching your favourite football team, you're going to have a team you're rooting for and you always have a team that you're rooting against as well.
"There will be plenty of people that don't want to see a LIV win, but there’s some that won’t want to see a PGA Tour player win. So it's good for the angst around this and it's great for the Majors and the excitement. It's great".
Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover weekend news and social media, as well as help look after Golf Monthly’s many buyers’ guides and equipment reviews.
Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round came in 2016, where he shot a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine holes. He currently plays at Witney Lakes in Oxfordshire and his favourite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.
Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?
Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°
Fairway Wood: TaylorMade Rocketballz Stage 2, 15°, 19°
Hybrid: Adams Super Hybrid, 22°
Irons: Mizuno MP54, 5-PW
Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°
Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero
Ball: Titleist Pro V1x
-
-
Golf Needs Tiger Woods ‘Desperately’ - Xander Schauffele
Xander Schauffele, who is in the same group as Tiger Woods at the Open Championship this week, said golf still "desperately" needs the 15-time Major winner
By Joel Kulasingham Published
-
‘It’s Always Given Me Goosebumps’ - We Asked Some Famous Golf Faces What Makes The Open So Special
Ahead of the 152nd Open Championship at Royal Troon, Callaway staffers Inci Mehmet, Min Woo Lee, Alex Noren, Matthew Jordan, and the Hojgaard brothers tell Golf Monthly what makes this event so special
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
Golf Needs Tiger Woods ‘Desperately’ - Xander Schauffele
Xander Schauffele, who is in the same group as Tiger Woods at the Open Championship this week, said golf still "desperately" needs the 15-time Major winner
By Joel Kulasingham Published
-
‘It’s Always Given Me Goosebumps’ - We Asked Some Famous Golf Faces What Makes The Open So Special
Ahead of the 152nd Open Championship at Royal Troon, Callaway staffers Inci Mehmet, Min Woo Lee, Alex Noren, Matthew Jordan, and the Hojgaard brothers tell Golf Monthly what makes this event so special
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
5 Things That Stood Out From Scottie Scheffler’s Revealing Open Press Conference
The world no.1 has been practising at Royal Troon this week as he eyes his second Major this year and his seventh win of 2024
By James Nursey Published
-
This Incredible Arnold Palmer Stat Shows Scottie Scheffler Open Win Could Be Written In The Stars
The similarities between Arnold Palmer's 1962 season and Scottie Scheffler's year so far is uncanny, with the World No.1 having the chance to repeat history this week
By Joel Kulasingham Published
-
Tiger Woods Reveals Which Tournament Defeat Was His 'Hardest Loss'
Ahead of The Open Championship at Royal Troon, Tiger Woods spoke candidly about the toughest loss in his glittering professional career
By Fergus Bisset Published
-
'Best House In Golf' - Property In The Middle Of Royal Troon For Sale
One half of the 'Blackrock' property, which sits in the middle of Open Championship venue Royal Troon Golf Club, is officially on the market
By Joel Kulasingham Published
-
‘I Blanked Tiger Woods’ - Rory McIlroy Admits Never Receiving Woods' Message After Changing His Number
Tiger Woods reached out to console McIlroy after his US Open collapse but the Northern Irishman admits missing the message
By James Nursey Published
-
'I Always Think If You Can Navigate The Loop You’ve Got A Good Chance Of A Score'
Royal Troon on the Ayrshire coast is preparing to stage The Open for the tenth time in its history
By James Nursey Published