The Class Of '22 - This Year's DP World Tour Q-School Qualifiers
We run through the players who earned their cards through this year's DP World Tour Q-School
DP World Tour Qualifying School is over for another year. The mammoth three-stage event concluded at Infinitum in Spain with a six-round showdown over the resort's Lakes and Hills courses to determine who would earn full playing privileges for the upcoming season.
Sweden's Simon Forsstrom topped the pile at 29-under but matters further down the leaderboard were of far greater significance as competitors fought for a place inside the top 25 and to punch their ticket onto the Old World circuit.
The mark this year fell at 17-under, with 28 players coming through the gruelling process to follow in the footsteps of some legends of the game. There were, as ever, some big-name casualties along the way, but here we're going to run through the DP World Tour Q-School's class of '22.
2022 DP World Tour Q-School qualifiers
- Simon Forsstrom (Sweden): -29
- David Ravetto (France): -27
- Daniel Brown (England): -26
- Kiradech Aphibarnrat (Thailand): -25
- Alejandro Del Rey (Spain): -24
- Mick Bachem (Germany): -23
- Pedro Figueiredo (Portugal): -22
- Christoffer Bring (Denmark): -22
- John Axelsen (Denmark): -22
- Ryo Hisatsune (Japan): -22
- Tobias Eden (Sweden): -21
- Joel Stalter (France): -20
- Mike Lorenzo-Vera (France): -19
- Marcel Siem (Germany): -19
- Johsua Lee (USA): -19
- Gary Hurley (Ireland): -19
- Gunner Wiebe (USA): -19
- Sam Hutsby (England): -19
- Gary Stal (France): -18
- Gudmundur Kristjansson (Iceland): -18
- David Horsey (England): -18
- Jens Fahrbring (Sweden): -18
- Niklas Lemke (Sweden): -17
- Andrew Wilson (England): -17
- Ricardo Santos (Portugal): -17
- Garrick Porteous (England): -17
- John Murphy (Ireland): -17
- Adrien Saddier (France): -17
