The Class Of '22 - This Year's DP World Tour Q-School Qualifiers

DP World Tour Qualifying School is over for another year. The mammoth three-stage event concluded at Infinitum in Spain with a six-round showdown over the resort's Lakes and Hills courses to determine who would earn full playing privileges for the upcoming season.

Sweden's Simon Forsstrom topped the pile at 29-under but matters further down the leaderboard were of far greater significance as competitors fought for a place inside the top 25 and to punch their ticket onto the Old World circuit.

The mark this year fell at 17-under, with 28 players coming through the gruelling process to follow in the footsteps of some legends of the game. There were, as ever, some big-name casualties along the way, but here we're going to run through the DP World Tour Q-School's class of '22.

2022 DP World Tour Q-School qualifiers

