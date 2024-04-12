The Augusta National Member Justin Thomas Once Said He'd Take ‘Over Anyone' On Masters Course's Famously Difficult Greens
High praise indeed...
Perhaps nowhere is local knowledge as important as Augusta National. The iconic venue is renowned for having some of the most treacherous greens in the world, regularly making the game’s best look foolish.
Tiger Woods famously putted off the 13th green and into Rae’s Creek in 2005, while countless others have been left befuddled by the fast and slopey surfaces.
But one man who is regarded as an Augusta specialist is Jeff Knox.
Knox is one of the most well-known members of Augusta and played his part in several Masters tournaments as a marker when an odd number of players made the cut in years gone by.
He first appeared in this role in 2002 before being relieved of his duties ahead of the 2022 edition, with John McDermott now the Masters marker.
His name doesn’t feature on any leaderboards but that hasn’t stopped him claiming the scalp of some big names.
He shot a 70 to Rory McIlroy’s 71 in the third round in 2014 and beat Sergio Garcia in 2006.
Such is his prowess on the greens that many have sought the advice of Knox, while one Major champion took his praise a step further.
“I’d take him over anyone in the world on these greens, hands down,” Justin Thomas previously said of the course record holder.
There are, as ever, plenty of players who would be faring far better this year if they had Knox’s know-how.
Hideki Matsuyama, the 2021 champion, lost 3.62 shots to the field on the greens on day one in a four-over 76, while Patrick Cantlay posted a one-under 71 in spite of an uncharacteristically poor showing with the flat stick.
We’re not yet at the halfway point so it’s still all to play for, but you can bet the eventual champion will be near the top of the putting charts for the week.
