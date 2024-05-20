The 6 LIV Golfers To Have Made The Cut At Both Majors This Year (And Who Has The Best Score)
We look at how the LIV Golf leaderboard is looking after the first two Major Championships of the season
Such was the strength in depth of the 2024 PGA Championship field at Valhalla, that golf fans were treated to a memorable second men’s Major Championship of the season.
It felt like it had been a very long time since the world’s best golfers, those from all Tours, including LIV Golf, teed it up in the same tournament – and we were served up a real feast.
Some LIV Golf players have been unable to compete in Major Championships because they have not been able to accumulate enough Official World Golf Ranking points.
However, a handful of players from the Saudi-backed circuit have competed in both the Masters and the PGA Championship.
One player, a certain Bryson DeChambeau, who represents Crushers GC on LIV, has shone at both of these, and narrowly missed out on a playoff at the PGA Championship.
Six LIV golf players have made the cut at both the Masters and the PGA Championship, and it’s DeChambeau, who finished in a tie for sixth at the Masters, who leads the way by a long margin on a combined -22.
DeChambeau, who admitted that his near-miss at Valhalla was “definitely disappointing”, could well be a three-time Major winner at this point.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
Although Scheffler came through to dominate at Augusta, former US Open champion DeChambeau had led the way after a stunning seven-under in the opening round.
And at Valhalla he was only denied a playoff after Schauffele, under pressure to secure his first Major Championship title, holed a six-footer for birdie at the 18th.
Here, we take a look at the LIV Golf leaderboard through the two completed Major Championships at Augusta and Valhalla.
LIV GOLF LEADERBOARD THROUGH TWO MAJORS
|Player
|Masters score
|PGA score
|Total score
|Bryson DeChambeau
|-2
|-20
|-22
|Cameron Smith
|-2
|-3
|-5
|Patrick Reed
|+1
|-5
|-4
|Tyrrell Hatton
|E
|-3
|-3
|Joaquin Niemann
|+4
|-7
|-3
|Brooks Koepka
|+9
|-9
|E
LIV Golf Leaderboard at the PGA Championship
- 2 Bryson DeChambeau -20
- T12 Dean Burmester -12
- T26 Brooks Koepka -9
- T39 Joaquin Niemann -7
- T43 Dustin Johnson -6
- T43 Lucas Herbert -6
- T53 Patrick Reed -5
- T60 Talor Gooch -4
- T63 Tyrrell Hatton -3
- T63 Cameron Smith -3
- T73 Martin Kaymer E
- MC Jon Rahm E
- MC Adrian Meronk +1
- MC David Puig +3
- MC Phil Mickelson +4
- MC Andy Ogletree +7
LIV Golf Leaderboard at The Masters
- T6 Bryson DeChambeau -2
- T6 Cameron Smith -2
- T9 Tyrrell Hatton E
- T12 Reed +1
- T22 Joaquin Niemann +4
- T43 Phil Mickelson +8
- T45 Brooks Koepka +9
- T45 Jon Rahm +9
- MC Sergio Garcia +7
- MC Bubba Watson +10
- MC Charl Schwartzel +11
- MC Dustin Johnson +13
- MC Adrian Meronk +14
Michael has been with Golf Monthly since 2008. As a multimedia journalist, he has also worked for The Football Association, where he created content to support the men's European Championships, The FA Cup, London 2012, and FA Women's Super League. As content editor at Foremost Golf, Michael worked closely with golf's biggest equipment manufacturers, and has developed an in-depth knowledge of this side of the industry. He's now a regular contributor, covering instruction, equipment and feature content. Michael has interviewed many of the game's biggest stars, including six world number ones, and has attended and reported on many Major Championships and Ryder Cups. He's a member of Formby Golf Club.
-
-
Skechers Go Golf Elite 5 Slip In Ladies Golf Shoe Review
Are the Skechers Go Golf Elite 5 Slip In shoes the most comfortable on the market? Our tester finds out
By Genelle Aldred Published
-
2 Of LIV Golf’s Biggest Hitters Top PGA Championship Driving-Distance Chart
Rory McIlroy was the PGA Tour's biggest hitter in 2023, but even he couldn't hang with a pair of the LIV Golf League's longest drivers at Valhalla
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
2 Of LIV Golf’s Biggest Hitters Top PGA Championship Driving-Distance Chart
Rory McIlroy was the PGA Tour's biggest hitter in 2023, but even he couldn't hang with a pair of the LIV Golf League's longest drivers at Valhalla
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
Dean Burmester’s Lucrative Season Continues After Eclipsing Career Earnings In Seven LIV Golf Events
The South African has been in great form on the circuit in 2024, and that is being reflected in his bank balance
By Mike Hall Published
-
How All 16 LIV Golfers Fared At 2024 PGA Championship
Bryson DeChambeau matched the previous record score-to-par in Majors to finish 2nd to Xander Schauffele
By Elliott Heath Last updated
-
Why Brooks Koepka Isn't Wearing LIV Golf Logos At The PGA Championship
The current PGA Championship holder is a LIV Golf captain but does not show any of the league's logos on his apparel or bag
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
Henrik Stenson 'A Little Bit Baffled' At Majors' Stance On LIV Golfers
The Swede was speaking exclusively to Golf Monthly about Major exemption rules and why he believes they should be slightly altered given the current landscape in men's pro golf
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
‘I'm Incensed By That, Quite Honestly’ – Analyst Pulls No Punches In Scathing Jon Rahm Criticism
Aaron Oberholser has given a scathing response to Jon Rahm after the LIV Golf star insisted he’s still committed to the PGA Tour
By Mike Hall Published
-
'You Guys Keep Saying 'The Other Side' But I'm Still A PGA Tour Member' - Jon Rahm Maintains He's Still Committed To Ryder Cup, PGA Tour And DP World Tour Following LIV Golf Move
Rahm maintains that he is committed to the Ryder Cup, PGA Tour and DP World Tour after joining LIV Golf
By Elliott Heath Published
-
'I Wouldn't Have Said That A Year Ago But It Is The Better End Of The Bargain' - Brandel Chamblee Says PGA Tour Has To Do PIF Deal
Golf Channel analyst Brandel Chamblee admits that doing a deal with the Saudi PIF is the best move for the PGA tour to make
By Paul Higham Published