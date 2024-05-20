The 6 LIV Golfers To Have Made The Cut At Both Majors This Year (And Who Has The Best Score)

We look at how the LIV Golf leaderboard is looking after the first two Major Championships of the season

Four LIV Golfers at the PGA Championship 2024
Such was the strength in depth of the 2024 PGA Championship field at Valhalla, that golf fans were treated to a memorable second men’s Major Championship of the season.

It felt like it had been a very long time since the world’s best golfers, those from all Tours, including LIV Golf, teed it up in the same tournament – and we were served up a real feast.

Some LIV Golf players have been unable to compete in Major Championships because they have not been able to accumulate enough Official World Golf Ranking points.

However, a handful of players from the Saudi-backed circuit have competed in both the Masters and the PGA Championship.

One player, a certain Bryson DeChambeau, who represents Crushers GC on LIV, has shone at both of these, and narrowly missed out on a playoff at the PGA Championship.

Six LIV golf players have made the cut at both the Masters and the PGA Championship, and it’s DeChambeau, who finished in a tie for sixth at the Masters, who leads the way by a long margin on a combined -22.

DeChambeau, who admitted that his near-miss at Valhalla was “definitely disappointing”, could well be a three-time Major winner at this point.

Although Scheffler came through to dominate at Augusta, former US Open champion DeChambeau had led the way after a stunning seven-under in the opening round.

And at Valhalla he was only denied a playoff after Schauffele, under pressure to secure his first Major Championship title, holed a six-footer for birdie at the 18th.

Here, we take a look at the LIV Golf leaderboard through the two completed Major Championships at Augusta and Valhalla.

LIV GOLF LEADERBOARD THROUGH TWO MAJORS

Bryson DeChambeau

Bryson DeChambeau has played some of his very best golf at this year's Major Championships 

Swipe to scroll horizontally
LIV Golf Leaderboard at the 2024 Majors
PlayerMasters scorePGA scoreTotal score
Bryson DeChambeau-2-20-22
Cameron Smith-2-3-5
Patrick Reed+1-5-4
Tyrrell HattonE-3-3
Joaquin Niemann+4-7-3
Brooks Koepka+9-9E

LIV Golf Leaderboard at the PGA Championship

  • 2 Bryson DeChambeau -20
  • T12 Dean Burmester -12
  • T26 Brooks Koepka -9
  • T39 Joaquin Niemann -7
  • T43 Dustin Johnson -6
  • T43 Lucas Herbert -6
  • T53 Patrick Reed -5
  • T60 Talor Gooch -4
  • T63 Tyrrell Hatton -3
  • T63 Cameron Smith -3
  • T73 Martin Kaymer E
  • MC Jon Rahm E
  • MC Adrian Meronk +1
  • MC David Puig +3
  • MC Phil Mickelson +4
  • MC Andy Ogletree +7

LIV Golf Leaderboard at The Masters

  • T6 Bryson DeChambeau -2
  • T6 Cameron Smith -2
  • T9 Tyrrell Hatton E
  • T12 Reed +1
  • T22 Joaquin Niemann +4
  • T43 Phil Mickelson +8
  • T45 Brooks Koepka +9
  • T45 Jon Rahm +9
  • MC Sergio Garcia +7
  • MC Bubba Watson +10
  • MC Charl Schwartzel +11
  • MC Dustin Johnson +13
  • MC Adrian Meronk +14
