The 6 LIV Golfers To Have Made The Cut At Both Majors This Year (And Who Has The Best Score)

Such was the strength in depth of the 2024 PGA Championship field at Valhalla, that golf fans were treated to a memorable second men’s Major Championship of the season.

It felt like it had been a very long time since the world’s best golfers, those from all Tours, including LIV Golf, teed it up in the same tournament – and we were served up a real feast.

Some LIV Golf players have been unable to compete in Major Championships because they have not been able to accumulate enough Official World Golf Ranking points.

However, a handful of players from the Saudi-backed circuit have competed in both the Masters and the PGA Championship.

One player, a certain Bryson DeChambeau, who represents Crushers GC on LIV, has shone at both of these, and narrowly missed out on a playoff at the PGA Championship.

Six LIV golf players have made the cut at both the Masters and the PGA Championship, and it’s DeChambeau, who finished in a tie for sixth at the Masters, who leads the way by a long margin on a combined -22.

DeChambeau, who admitted that his near-miss at Valhalla was “definitely disappointing”, could well be a three-time Major winner at this point.

Although Scheffler came through to dominate at Augusta, former US Open champion DeChambeau had led the way after a stunning seven-under in the opening round.

And at Valhalla he was only denied a playoff after Schauffele, under pressure to secure his first Major Championship title, holed a six-footer for birdie at the 18th.

Here, we take a look at the LIV Golf leaderboard through the two completed Major Championships at Augusta and Valhalla.

LIV GOLF LEADERBOARD THROUGH TWO MAJORS

Bryson DeChambeau has played some of his very best golf at this year's Major Championships (Image credit: Getty Images)

Swipe to scroll horizontally LIV Golf Leaderboard at the 2024 Majors Player Masters score PGA score Total score Bryson DeChambeau -2 -20 -22 Cameron Smith -2 -3 -5 Patrick Reed +1 -5 -4 Tyrrell Hatton E -3 -3 Joaquin Niemann +4 -7 -3 Brooks Koepka +9 -9 E

