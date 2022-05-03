'That Time Of The Month' - Ko Praised For Talking About Period

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Lydia Ko has received praise for her candid response to a question about some on-course treatment she received at the LPGA Tour’s Palos Verdes Championship on Sunday.

During the New Zealander’s final round in California, physio Chris Wicker administered some physical therapy to the World No.3 before she went on to finish tied for third. After the tournament, male Golf Channel commentator Jerry Foltz asked Ko about the incident, and whether it was a concern going forward. Ko’s response was commendably honest. She said:

“I hope not. It’s that time of the month. I know the ladies watching are probably like, yeah, I got you. So, when that happens, my back gets really tight, and I’m all twisted. It’s not the first time that Chris has seen me twisted, but it felt a lot better after he came. So, yeah, there you go.” Foltz seemed lost for words, responding simply with, “thanks,” but Ko took it in her stride, saying: “I know you’re at a loss for words, Jerry. Honesty it is.” You can watch the video below.

The exchange drew praise from the world’s of sport and politics. ESPN journalist Zenia D’cunha posted on Twitter: “Good stuff from Lydia Ko. We should normalize women in sports talking about periods like this. It’s not an excuse or an embarrassment, it’s just a bodily function.” Meanwhile, New Zealand politician, Greens co-leader Marama Davidson, posted that period pain is definitely not acknowledged enough.” Others saw the lighter side of the exchange, with former Golf Channel anchor Lisa Cornwell posting: "@JerryFoltzGC had absolutely no idea how to follow up. My night (maybe year) has been made."

American Marina Alex won the tournament, edging out South Korean Ko Jin-young by one shot, and finishing two ahead of Ko and Meghan Kang. Earlier in the week, 16-year-old Anna Davis made the cut on her LPGA debut. She eventually finished 70th.