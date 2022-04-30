16-Year-Old Makes Cut On LPGA Tour Debut

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

At the LPGA’s Palos Verdes Championship, 16-year-old, Anna Davis, was well outside the cut line. However, in a show of determination, just like we saw at this year's Augusta National Women’s Amateur, Davis produced a stunning eagle-birdie-par finish to make it into the weekend of her very first professional tournament.

Earning an exemption into the event that is taking place in her native California, Davis shot a first round of 71 to sit comfortably inside the predicted cut line. However, for the majority of her second round, Davis struggled, with the American four-over-par through 15 holes on Friday.

16-year-old Anna Davis makes the cut in her LPGA Tour debut pic.twitter.com/UvIWi1ib4GApril 30, 2022 See more

Because of five bogeys and one birdie, the 16-year-old was now multiple shots outside the cut line. As the shadow of a missed cut loomed over Davis, the American responded brilliantly, with a 40-foot eagle putt finding the bottom of the cup at the 16th.

A further gain was made at the 17th, with a birdie on the par-3 being followed by a closing par for a one-over-par 72 and tie for 52nd place going into the weekend.

"I knew that I obviously had to make something happen to make the cut," explained Davis following her round. "I knew that I had to be kind of aggressive going into the last few holes. I then made an eagle, and then after that I was like, okay, let's play a little bit more conservatively so I make the cut, that was kind of what was going through my mind.

"It was my goal to make the cut so I'm glad that I could do that. It'll be cool to play this weekend."