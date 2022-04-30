16-Year-Old Makes Cut On LPGA Tour Debut

Augusta National Women’s Amateur champion, Anna Davis, produced a stunning finish as she made the cut by two shots

At the LPGA’s Palos Verdes Championship, 16-year-old, Anna Davis, was well outside the cut line. However, in a show of determination, just like we saw at this year's Augusta National Women’s Amateur, Davis produced a stunning eagle-birdie-par finish to make it into the weekend of her very first professional tournament.

Earning an exemption into the event that is taking place in her native California, Davis shot a first round of 71 to sit comfortably inside the predicted cut line. However, for the majority of her second round, Davis struggled, with the American four-over-par through 15 holes on Friday.

Because of five bogeys and one birdie, the 16-year-old was now multiple shots outside the cut line. As the shadow of a missed cut loomed over Davis, the American responded brilliantly, with a 40-foot eagle putt finding the bottom of the cup at the 16th.

A further gain was made at the 17th, with a birdie on the par-3 being followed by a closing par for a one-over-par 72 and tie for 52nd place going into the weekend.

"I knew that I obviously had to make something happen to make the cut," explained Davis following her round. "I knew that I had to be kind of aggressive going into the last few holes. I then made an eagle, and then after that I was like, okay, let's play a little bit more conservatively so I make the cut, that was kind of what was going through my mind.

"It was my goal to make the cut so I'm glad that I could do that. It'll be cool to play this weekend."

