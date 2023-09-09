'That Really Hit Me' - Why A Conversation With Solheim Cup Captain's Parents Reduced Lydia Ko To Tears
After a 10-over-par round of 82 at the CPKC Women's Open, Ko revealed a conversation with Stacy Lewis' parents made her 'burst into tears'
During the 2022 LPGA Tour season, Lydia Ko enjoyed an incredible return to form that saw her claim three LPGA Tour titles, including the CME Group Tour Championship. During the run, the 26-year-old moved back to the World No.1 spot, something which she hadn't done since 2017.
Ko described the season as "a Cinderella story", with the New Zealander capping off 2022 by getting married to long term partner, Jun Chung, at the end of December. However, since the turn of the year, it's no secret that Ko has had her on course struggles in 2023, producing just one top 10 at the Honda LPGA Thailand, all the way back in February.
Since that top 10, her best finish has been a tie for 31st, with the 19-time LPGA Tour winner missing four cuts out of 13. "You know, going into the year obviously every year is a new start, and even if you do have a good year you don't really know what it's going to be like, because a lot of things can happen between a week and the two months. For sure a lot of things can change," stated Ko, who sits just outside the top 30 at this weeks Kroger Queen City Championship.
"I think I went into the year with like a lot of self-pressure. You know, you do want to continue to be on a good momentum and play well because I've gone through my own ups and downs, and when things aren't going well, it's not very easy to come back out of that. I think actually missing the cut at Chevron was a bit of a wakeup call for me. In ways it was good to take a step back and see what I need to work on in my game."
During the first round of the Kroger Queen City Championship, Ko fired her first round in the 60s since the Amundi Evian Championship at the end of July, with the two-time Major winner revealing that a conversation with Stacy Lewis' parents at the CPKC Women's Open gave the former World No.1 hindsight in her game.
"I think my family has kind of been there to support me, and I think that's been like the biggest thing," explained Ko, who added "I was actually talking to Stacy Lewis' parents after Saturday's round in Canada. Might have been the worst round I've had in my career (+10 round of 82) and I like was talking to them and I kind of burst into tears because Stacy's mother said, hey, no matter what, like your husband is always going to be there for you, no matter if you shoot a 62 or 72 or 82.
"That just really hit me. I'm very grateful for the people around me, and I don't know how long I'm going to be playing, but while I'm playing, I want to try my 100% and give it all I got."
Currently, Peiyun Chien leads the tournament by four shots over a trio of players, with the likes of Charley Hull and Minjee Lee also in contention at Kenwood Country Club in Cincinnati.
