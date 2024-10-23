'A Way To Learn' - TGL Players Explain Why They Think New Tech League Will Be A Success

Rory McIlroy and Tiger Woods’ tech-infused TGL will finally begin in January after a delay of a year following damage to the Florida arena where the made-for-TV contest will be held.

In total, there will be six teams, while 24 PGA Tour stars have signed up. Several of them are competing in this week’s Zozo Championship, but during preparations for the more conventional 72 holes of strokeplay in Japan, they offered their thoughts on why they think the TGL, which will use a 64 feet by 46 feet simulator and three virtual greens within the 3,800 square feet putting space, will be a success.

Justin Thomas, who has signed up to the Atlanta Drive GC team, thinks the format will resonate with fans, even though he admitted he isn’t quite sure what to expect.

He said: “I think it will be exciting for fans to watch and I think it will be an opportunity for us to enjoy. It's obviously not the grind of a normal tournament week, but we're all very, very competitive and try to beat each other and try to win.

"It's hard to say really what to expect because, again, it's very new to all of us and something different. I think it will bring some great coverage and new light to a golf competition, if you will.”

Justin Thomas thinks the TGL will be popular with fans (Image credit: Getty Images)

The first matchup in the TGL schedule is on 7 January, where Xander Schauffele’s New York Golf Club will take on The Bay Golf Club, which includes Ludvig Aberg, and the American admitted he’s excited to see how the use of tech for a golf contest plays out in an arena setting.

“I think it's very exciting,” he said. “Sort of our first mesh of golf and technology being sort of mashed together on an entertainment platform. You know, with the arena being built there in Florida and being complete, I'm first up based on what I saw on the schedule. It's an honor to be the first guys to go out and give it a run.”

Xander Schauffele is excited about what the technology used on TGL will bring (Image credit: Getty Images)

While there is clearly some uncertainty over exactly what the TGL will look like, even from those taking part, Max Homa, of Woods' Jupiter Links Golf Club, believes it’ll offer players the chance to shine in a more relaxed setting than a regular tournament.

“I expect there to be more banter obviously than a normal week,” he said. “I just think for the fans will see a lighter side of everybody. I think you'll still get to see a showcase of skills, which will be quite cool. I think marrying those two together, I know people have discussed walk-and-talks out here, but that will be one constant one.

Homa also sees TGL as a potential learning experience for the players. He added: “Hopefully be able to learn some things about what we see and what we're trying to do with certain golf shots because it's a much more intimate setting, much looser setting.

“I think that's what it will be. It will be a way to maybe learn a bit about golf but also learn about the players and still see a very unique but still a form of competition.”

After the opening matchup, there will be 14 more regular contests before two semi-finals on Monday 17 and Tuesday 18 March. The finals complete the opening season on Monday 24 and Tuesday 25 March. Coverage of the entire season will be on ESPN and ESPN+.