Terrifying Footage Shows Tornado Rolling Through Tiger Woods’ Course

A tornado swept through midwestern United States on May 13 and hit Payne’s Valley, the golf course designed by Tiger Woods and his TRG Design team.

Footage was captured of the tornado rolling over the course and towards the clubhouse as people scrambled to take cover.

Thankfully, there have been no reports of any injuries in the area, while the course also appears to have survived unscathed.

Payne’s Valley was opened in 2020 and is renowned for having perhaps the most memorable 19th hole in the world.

Woods teamed up with Justin Thomas to take down Rory McIlroy and Justin Rose in the Payne’s Valley Cup to officially unveil the course, with the par-3 19th grabbing the headlines.

Named “The Rock”, the hole is cut into the mountain and has an island green.

It’s a par-72 layout that can play as long as 7,370 yards off the back tees and features drastic elevation changes and large green complexes.

Woods is in Louisville, Kentucky this week for the 2024 PGA Championship at Valhalla Golf Club.

He lifted the Wanamaker Trophy here back in 2000 after beating Bob May in an aggregate three-hole playoff but hasn’t played since he faded over the weekend at The Masters in April.

The 15-time Major champion is scheduled to speak to the media today at 12pm local time (5pm BST).

