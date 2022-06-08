Tee Box London - A Practice Facility Like No Other

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

September 2019 wasn’t the best time to launch a new business. This is when Tee Box London opened its first venue, in St Paul’s. Six months later, the streets of the capital were empty, as the UK entered its first national lockdown, and the facility was forced to close for over a year. However, in April this year, up popped Tee Box Leadenhall, the largest indoor facility powered by TrackMan. For co founders, Liam McCrossan and Harry Varney, it’s been quite a journey.

“A slog” is how McCrossan describes it, albeit an enjoyable one. Together with fellow PGA professional, Varney, plus a little help from friends and family, the pair built the 2,000 square feet venue in the heart of London from scratch – simulators, installing computers, painting, everything.

Tee Box London did not charge any members during the time they were closed due to the Coronavirus pandemic. “It was tough, nearly killed us,” jokes McCrossan. Now, though, Tee Box London is piggybacking off the industry’s success and post-lockdown golf boom. So much so that a third facility is already being planned.

Indoor Golf With A Difference

London isn’t short of indoor golf venues, many of which are kitted out like sports bars. Live music, crazy golf, pool, darts… this type of facility has its place, but Tee Box London is different. This is not to say that you can’t turn up with a group of friends and enjoy 18 holes on a world-famous course. However, Tee Box London is a state-of-the-art practice facility – and this is what sets it apart.

“Our USP is quantifiable improvement,” explains McCrossan, who is one of nine PGA professionals who teaches across the two venues. The team welcomes golfers of all levels, from beginners to Tour professionals. “Our members come to get the best out of their practice sessions using TrackMan technology,” adds McCrossan. “It’s not just a case of having more and more lessons – we measure everything.”

Enjoying better golf

Each of the 14 simulators (four at St Paul’s and ten at Leadenhall Street) is powered by TrackMan radar technology. By measuring up to 30 ball and clubhead data points, it offers the teaching professional and student the vital diagnostics needed to correctly diagnose the flaws that cause inconsistencies.

McCrossan and Varney, who played together as juniors 20 years ago, are extremely passionate teachers, as are all the professionals at Tee Box London. Each instructor is well educated across many fields, including TrackMan Club, biomechanics and performance coaching. Its membership currently sits at around 450, but with capacity for 1,200 across the two sites, the number of teaching professionals is also likely to grow.

Which is why a third London site may be up and running as early as the end of the year. If you’re a golfer who works long hours in the City, there’s no excuses for not keeping your game in good shape. And if you’re new to golf, what a place to learn. To find out more, including membership information and how to book golf lessons, visit tee-box.co.uk (opens in new tab)