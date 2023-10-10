TaylorMade Collaborates With Oracle Red Bull Racing On Limited Edition Golf Collection
The “speed craft collection” will be released later this month and includes a special edition Stealth 2 Plus driver
Days after TaylorMade teased a collaboration with Oracle Red Bull Racing via a tantalising 20-second video released on social media, the partnership between the golf equipment manufacturer and Formula 1 2023 Constructers' Championship winner has been confirmed.
The two have combined to offer the limited-edition “speed craft collection” including custom TaylorMade products inspired by the F1 team’s RB19 car.
The collection includes a special edition Stealth 2 Plus driver in the F1 team's iconic dark navy and red colour scheme, an Oracle Red Bull Racing Spider GX putter, a custom TP5 PIX golf ball, a Tour Stand golf bag with towels, tees and head covers as well as apparel including hoodies, caps, bucket hats and t-shirts.
While a partnership between two apparently disparate sports may seem odd, a theme connecting the two brands is carbon, with Oracle Red Bull Racing’s RB19 car of a carbon construction, the same material used in the manufacture of TaylorMade Stealth 2 Plus driver, which uses almost double the amount of the original Stealth driver.
TaylorMade president and CEO David Abes cited another link between the two brands – the pursuit of excellence – as a key reason for the partnership. He said: “As two leading forces in our respective arenas, TaylorMade and Oracle Red Bull Racing share a common passion for pushing boundaries and pursuing excellence.
“Just as Oracle Red Bull Racing develops the ultimate vehicle for their drivers Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez, TaylorMade builds technology-driven golf equipment for our tour players and amateurs alike.”
Oracle Red Bull Racing Team Principal and CEO Christian Horner said: “We are excited to announce our partnership with TaylorMade and kick things off with the new collaboration: we have put our own unique stamp on the collection and merged elite sport performance and lifestyle.
“We share our core principles with our new partner, by both prioritising high performing athletes at the top of their game and innovation in design. We are excited to bring this collaboration to fans worldwide”.
The full collection will be released on 17 October at TaylorMade along with pricing to coincide with the USA Grand Prix.
