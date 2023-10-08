TaylorMade Teases Collaboration With Oracle Red Bull Racing

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Despite being very different, golf and Formula 1 do share a lot of similarities. For one, they are, technically, both individual sports, as well as involving a high-level of skill to master.

It's no secret that a lot of current Formula 1 drivers also play the game, with the likes of Lando Norris, Carlos Sainz, Charles Leclerc, Alex Albon and even Sir Lewis Hamilton picking up the clubs when they're not on the track.

Now, in an exciting bit of news, it seems that the worlds of golf and Formula 1 are set to collide, with a 20-second video being released on TaylorMade's social channels showing an upcoming collaboration with recent Formula 1 2023 Constructers' Championship winners, Oracle Red Bull Racing.

A post shared by TaylorMade Golf (@taylormadegolf) A photo posted by on

The video, which is captioned: "The journey fueled by determination, pushing the boundaries, and victory, has led us here," shows the Red Bull Formula 1 car, as well as a TaylorMade golf bag draped in the team's blue and red colors.

Currently, it is unclear as to what the collaboration will involve between the two, with details set to be announced over the coming weeks. However, if the video is anything to go by, it could be merchandise or Red Bull Racing accessories.

Searching the web, McLaren's Formula 1 team already produce an array of different golf gear for Formula 1 obsessed fans. For example, the company make umbrellas, drivers and putter headcovers with the team's logo.

Norris during the 2022 BMW PGA Championship Pro-Am (Image credit: Getty Images)

If we needed any more evidence of golf and Formula 1 coming together, then look no further than golf's Netflix docuseries, Full Swing, which was created by the people behind the extremely successful Formula 1 hit, Drive To Survive.

The partnership between TaylorMade and Oracle Red Bull Racing is a much anticipated one and, with both brands among the best in their respective games, we can't wait to see what may come out of the collaboration.