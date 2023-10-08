TaylorMade Teases Collaboration With Oracle Red Bull Racing
A 20-second video was released to X/Twitter, with TaylorMade and Oracle Red Bull Racing reportedly teaming up in a partnership
Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Despite being very different, golf and Formula 1 do share a lot of similarities. For one, they are, technically, both individual sports, as well as involving a high-level of skill to master.
It's no secret that a lot of current Formula 1 drivers also play the game, with the likes of Lando Norris, Carlos Sainz, Charles Leclerc, Alex Albon and even Sir Lewis Hamilton picking up the clubs when they're not on the track.
Now, in an exciting bit of news, it seems that the worlds of golf and Formula 1 are set to collide, with a 20-second video being released on TaylorMade's social channels showing an upcoming collaboration with recent Formula 1 2023 Constructers' Championship winners, Oracle Red Bull Racing.
A post shared by TaylorMade Golf (@taylormadegolf)
A photo posted by on
The video, which is captioned: "The journey fueled by determination, pushing the boundaries, and victory, has led us here," shows the Red Bull Formula 1 car, as well as a TaylorMade golf bag draped in the team's blue and red colors.
Currently, it is unclear as to what the collaboration will involve between the two, with details set to be announced over the coming weeks. However, if the video is anything to go by, it could be merchandise or Red Bull Racing accessories.
Searching the web, McLaren's Formula 1 team already produce an array of different golf gear for Formula 1 obsessed fans. For example, the company make umbrellas, drivers and putter headcovers with the team's logo.
If we needed any more evidence of golf and Formula 1 coming together, then look no further than golf's Netflix docuseries, Full Swing, which was created by the people behind the extremely successful Formula 1 hit, Drive To Survive.
The partnership between TaylorMade and Oracle Red Bull Racing is a much anticipated one and, with both brands among the best in their respective games, we can't wait to see what may come out of the collaboration.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Tips on how to play better, latest equipment reviews, interviews with the biggest names and more.
Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover weekend news and social media, as well as help look after Golf Monthly’s many buyers’ guides and equipment reviews.
Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round came in 2016, where he shot a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine holes. He currently plays at Witney Lakes in Oxfordshire and his favourite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.
Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?
Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°
Fairway Wood: TaylorMade Rocketballz Stage 2, 15°, 19°
Hybrid: Adams Super Hybrid, 22°
Irons: Mizuno MP54, 5-PW
Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°
Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero
Ball: Titleist Pro V1x
-
-
32 Essential Items To Take With You On A Golf Trip
Whether it’s simply an overnighter or a full-on golfing holiday of a lifetime, these are the items to consider taking on a golf trip
By Rob Smith Published
-
'Tiger Is The Obvious Choice' - Horschel Backs Woods 2025 Ryder Cup Captaincy
In an interview with GolfByTourMiss, the American claimed that 'it’s time to get some younger (USA) captains in there'
By Matt Cradock Published