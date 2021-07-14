Test yourself on this year's Open venue, Royal St George's, with the latest edition of the 9-shot challenge

Take on Royal St George’s with the Top Tracer 9-shot challenge

Top tracer’s 9-shot challenge is back and better than ever. The latest edition is brought to you in partnership with the R&A and offers golfers the chance to take on Royal St George’s during the 149th Open Championship.

Step up and test yourself with the exact same technology that the best players in the world will be using on the hallowed Royal St George’s turf for the year’s final men’s major.

As always, there will be a competition element involved that connects in-person players from all around the world at participating Topgolf or Toptracer Range locations, as well as gamers playing the leading World Golf Tour (WGT) online game.

Such is the event’s cross-platform nature, it is hoped that it will break previous participation records.

The challenge itself is simple: entrants will take on nine different approach shots at Royal St George’s, with their distance from the pin on each shot counting towards their overall final score.

Players will then be able to see where they stand on real-time global leaderboards during the tournament. Can those who post a solid early target hang on or will one of the late starters swoop in and take top spot?

Whatever happens, there are a host of prizes to be won.

Previous editions of the 9-shot challenge have been immensely popular, with hundreds of thousands of avid golfers, old and new, taking part.

Topgolf Entertainment Group has a commitment to growing the game worldwide, and it is global events such as this that entice newcomers to the sport and help retain them.

For those thinking of getting involved, you’ll be in with the chance to win some cool prizes. For example, just for participating, you will be entered into a draw to win an Open Championship flag signed by the Champion Golfer of the Year for 2021.

And if an iconic piece of memorabilia wasn’t enough, the winner, along with two other players, will also receive a $150 gift card which can be redeemed at the R&A’s online shop.