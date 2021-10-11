Five-Year-Old Prodigy Raising Money And Awareness For Organ Donation

George is taking on the challenge to raise money for The Freeman Heart & Lung Transplant Association

On Thursday, October 14, five-year-old George Hughes will attempt to hit 300 balls in two hours at Trafford Golf Centre as part of a charity golf challenge.

In memory of his dad, David, who sadly died when he was just 18-months-old, George is raising money for The Freeman Heart & Lung Transplant Association (FHLTA).

And in conjunction with George’s effort, Trafford Golf Centre will also be donating money for every ball hit on the range during the day.

George started playing golf while his dad was in hospital awaiting a heart transplant. After picking up a set of plastic clubs, the young prodigy took to the back garden of his grandparents’ house where he has since honed his skills.

What was initially a welcome distraction from all the sadness in his life has quickly become an obsession for George, who has already shown great promise and, most importantly, developed a love for the sport that is growing all the time.

At the age of three, he was featured in major newspapers and appeared live on BBC’s The One Show, showcasing what he could do with a golf club in hand.

Now, he wants to raise awareness for a cause that is close to his heart.

Sadly, despite receiving the transplant he needed back in March 2018, due to complications, George’s dad passed away a few weeks later.

The Freeman Heart & Lung Transplant Association (FHLTA) helped to care and support for both David and George’s mum, Louise, who was by his side every step of the way.

The FHLTA cares for both patients and families from all over the UK who are in need of a transplant, by offering support with accommodation as well as easing any financial worries.

Please show your support for George in any way you can as he prepares to take on this challenge in aid of a great cause.

For those who do wish to donate, a JustGiving page has been set up by George’s grandfather.